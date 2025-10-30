Jay-Z’s Alleged Son’s Godmother Fights Back After Judge Denies Restraining Order

Lillie M. Coley challenges the court’s decision in Jay-Z’s paternity battle, alleging the judge relied on an incomplete record and overlooked key evidence.

The saga surrounding Jay-Z and his alleged son, Rymir Satterthwaite, is heating up again. And now Rymir’s godmother is back in court fighting to keep her side heard. According to an exclusive report by AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, new updates have been made that shed light on a motion filed by Rymir Satterthwaite’s godmother, Lillie M. Coley, urging the court to revisit its recent ruling in Jay-Z’s ongoing paternity case.

On October 28, Lillie M. Coley filed a new motion in Los Angeles federal court asking the judge to revisit a recent ruling that allowed Jay-Z’s legal team to pursue sanctions against her. The move comes just days after Judge Carl Nichols denied Coley’s emergency restraining order on October 24. This was a decision that effectively gave Hov’s team the green light to go after her for what they call “frivolous” and “harassing” filings.

Jay-Z Faces Ongoing Legal Disputes
But Coley isn’t backing down. According to the report, she’s claiming the court made its ruling based on an incomplete set of documents. In her motion, Coley says Jay-Z’s attorneys only submitted 18 out of 135 pages from the original New Jersey court record. She believes this is omitting what she says are crucial details. Among them, a recent "modification application" allegedly filed by Jay-Z’s side that she believes shows the case is still active.

Coley argues that the missing pages misrepresented the facts and that the judge’s October 24 decision was made without the full picture. Now, she’s asking for another chance to present all the evidence and have her restraining order reconsidered.

This is just the latest chapter in a long, complicated back-and-forth that’s spanned over a decade. Satterthwaite has claimed for years that Jay-Z is his biological father, though the rapper has never taken a DNA test and has consistently denied the accusations. With new filings and fresh claims coming to light, it’s clear this legal battle isn’t dying down anytime soon.

