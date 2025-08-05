Jay-Z’s Nephew Appears To Mock Man Alleging He’s His Secret Son

BY Caroline Fisher 916 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay-Z Nephew Alleged Secret Son Hip Hop News
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z and daughter Rumi Carter arrive before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A man named Rymir Satterthwaite has been begging Jay-Z to take a paternity test for years, alleging that he’s his illegitimate son.

Jay-Z has been in a legal battle with a man named Rymir Satterthwaite for years. Satterthwaite alleges that he's the mogul's illegitimate son and has been begging him to take a paternity test to prove whether or not this is the case. He even filed a lawsuit against him earlier this year, alleging that he's been trying to silence him.

According to Satterthwaite, his mother Wanda allegedly had a brief relationship with Jay-Z in the 90s when he was conceived. In his lawsuit, he alleges that ever since, the Roc Nation founder has made "unrelenting efforts... To suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it."

Jay-Z continues to vehemently deny the allegations, firing back at the lawsuit in a motion to dismiss last month. “The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts," his attorneys wrote. "And continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Adds Dez Bryant To Her List Of Enemies Amid Jay-Z Beef After Vicious Exchange

Does Jay-Z Have A Secret Son?

Satterthwaite dropped his lawsuit for unknown reasons a few weeks ago, but he doesn't plan on backing down. “I have not stopped my fight, I did withdraw my case, but it’s for a reason,” he announced on social media shortly after withdrawing the case. “I have not gotten a settlement. It is not over.”

Recently, Jay-Z's nephew Rel took to his Instagram Story to throw what appears to be shade Satterthwaite's way. "Never seen a n***a who want somebody to be his daddy so bad [laughing emojis]," he wrote simply, as captured by Live Bitez on Instagram.

Commenters have mixed reactions to the post. While some see where the family is coming from, others think Jay-Z should just take paternity test once and for all. "It’s crazy that he won’t just take the test. It’s even crazier that the law isn’t making him take it," one writes. "It was all about money," someone else alleges.

Read More: Jay-Z Fails To Secure Legal Fees From Alleged Son Who Dropped Paternity Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jay-Z Alleged Secret Son Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Fires Back At Man Alleging He’s His Secret Son Amid New Lawsuit 4.7K
50 Cent Rumor Jay-Z Alleged Son Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Addresses Rumor He Helped Jay-Z’s Alleged Secret Son Amid Legal Battle 3.2K
jay-z-Rymir-Satterthwaite Pop Culture Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite? The Man Who Just Dropped His Paternity Lawsuit Against Jay-Z 4.6K
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F. Music Man Claiming To Be Jay-Z's Son Drops Paternity Lawsuit 8.4K
Comments 0