Jay-Z has had a few big legal battles as of late that kept him busy, and even their dismissal in some cases can't fully work out in his favor. In the case of the dropped paternity lawsuit against him from a man named Rymir Satterthwaite, he will still have to cough up cash in the legal process.

According to AllHipHop, Hov's legal team requested the judge in their case to make Satterthwaite cover their legal fees. This is because he dropped the lawsuit claiming that he is the rapper's son. However, the judge denied this request because the defense attorneys did not explain why Rymir should pay for their efforts. Instead, the judge gave the team 30 days to provide a stronger argument. So we'll see how that pans out.

"I have not stopped my fight," Rymir Satterthwaite remarked on social media. "I did withdraw my case. But it's for a reason. [...] I have not gotten a settlement. It is not over." We will see whether this translates to more legal action or other methods of making these long-standing accusations.

Jay-Z Son Allegations

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

But in this case of alleged paternity, nothing in the form of hard evidence or litigation proves these accusations. So take them with a grain of salt. Now that the plaintiff dismissed the lawsuit, this might turn into a media venture rather than a court battle.

Despite all these big legal obstacles. Jay-Z is trying to live his best life. A fan recently and randomly spotted him riding a bike around town, a rare sight for a billionaire. The Brooklyn MC is no stranger to a fitness lifestyle, and he needs all sorts of distractions these days.