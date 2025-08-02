Jay-Z Fails To Secure Legal Fees From Alleged Son Who Dropped Paternity Lawsuit

Jay Z Fails Legal Fees Alleged Son Paternity Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While these Jay-Z allegations have been around since at least 2010 and a lawsuit is no more, Rymir Satterthwaite said he's not done here.

Jay-Z has had a few big legal battles as of late that kept him busy, and even their dismissal in some cases can't fully work out in his favor. In the case of the dropped paternity lawsuit against him from a man named Rymir Satterthwaite, he will still have to cough up cash in the legal process.

According to AllHipHop, Hov's legal team requested the judge in their case to make Satterthwaite cover their legal fees. This is because he dropped the lawsuit claiming that he is the rapper's son. However, the judge denied this request because the defense attorneys did not explain why Rymir should pay for their efforts. Instead, the judge gave the team 30 days to provide a stronger argument. So we'll see how that pans out.

"I have not stopped my fight," Rymir Satterthwaite remarked on social media. "I did withdraw my case. But it's for a reason. [...] I have not gotten a settlement. It is not over." We will see whether this translates to more legal action or other methods of making these long-standing accusations.

Jay-Z Son Allegations
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

But in this case of alleged paternity, nothing in the form of hard evidence or litigation proves these accusations. So take them with a grain of salt. Now that the plaintiff dismissed the lawsuit, this might turn into a media venture rather than a court battle.

Despite all these big legal obstacles. Jay-Z is trying to live his best life. A fan recently and randomly spotted him riding a bike around town, a rare sight for a billionaire. The Brooklyn MC is no stranger to a fitness lifestyle, and he needs all sorts of distractions these days.

Amid Jay-Z's other big business moves, this legal conflict took over the headlines in more fiery ways. It also followed another dismissed lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. That allegedly connected to the Diddy scandal, but the allegations against Jay did not hold up in court. In fact, that's the subject of another legal battle with lawyer Tony Buzbee concerning defamation. So there's a lot of baggage to unpack and accusations to scrutinize.

