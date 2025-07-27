Man Who Dropped Paternity Lawsuit Against Jay-Z Says He's Not Done Fighting Yet

Rymir Satterthwaite dropped his latest lawsuit against Jay-Z on July 24. Satterthwaite has been entrenched in the legal system since 2010, as he claims that Jay is his biological father. Moreover, he claims that the legendary rapper has deliberately sabotaged all of his efforts to prove the claim. He also alleges that Hov has repeatedly refused to take a paternity test.

After he dropped the suit, it felt like Satterthwaite may have finally given up on attempting to prove such a lofty claim. He has been involved in legal efforts to do so since he was 17 years old. However, by the sound of things, he is going to keep pushing.

In a new Instagram Live stream, Satterthwaite spoke out about the next steps in his actions against Jay-Z. He said that there's a lot going on "behind the scenes," but he is not giving up on his court battle just yet. "I have not stopped my fight, I did withdraw my case, but it's for a reason [...] I have not gotten a settlement. It is not over," he said on his livestream on July 26.

Is Rymir Satterthwaite Jay-Z's Son?

Rymir Satterthwaite's legal filings against Jay-Z have been a semi-permanent background story in the mogul's life for the last ten years. However, the case received new attention from Nicki Minaj, after she started using the filings to taunt Jay and Roc Nation in the latest crusade against her former ally.

Jay-Z has largely kept away from addressing the claims in public. However, about two weeks before the suit got dropped, his lawyers issued a statement condemning Satterthwaite's continued filings. They called it a "decades-long harassment campaign." They also stated that the "fabricated claims" have been "addressed and rejected."

Jay has been seemingly unbothered by the filings overall, as he joined wife Beyonce on the last stop of her Cowboy Carter Tour on July 26. He's been getting back into a groove as a live performer, leading some to theorize that new music (whether solo or as part of The Carters) is on the way. The night also included a Destiny's Child reunion, their first public performance since "Beychella" in 2018.