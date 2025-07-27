Man Who Dropped Paternity Lawsuit Against Jay-Z Says He's Not Done Fighting Yet

BY Devin Morton 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
rymir-satterthwaite-will-keep-pursuing-legal-action-hip-hop-news
[Subscription Customers Only] Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images
Rymir Satterthwaite has been trying to prove that Jay-Z is his father since 2010. After dropping this latest suit, he says he's not done yet.

Rymir Satterthwaite dropped his latest lawsuit against Jay-Z on July 24. Satterthwaite has been entrenched in the legal system since 2010, as he claims that Jay is his biological father. Moreover, he claims that the legendary rapper has deliberately sabotaged all of his efforts to prove the claim. He also alleges that Hov has repeatedly refused to take a paternity test.

After he dropped the suit, it felt like Satterthwaite may have finally given up on attempting to prove such a lofty claim. He has been involved in legal efforts to do so since he was 17 years old. However, by the sound of things, he is going to keep pushing.

In a new Instagram Live stream, Satterthwaite spoke out about the next steps in his actions against Jay-Z. He said that there's a lot going on "behind the scenes," but he is not giving up on his court battle just yet. "I have not stopped my fight, I did withdraw my case, but it's for a reason [...] I have not gotten a settlement. It is not over," he said on his livestream on July 26.

Read More: 50 Cent Addresses Rumor He Helped Jay-Z’s Alleged Secret Son Amid Legal Battle

Is Rymir Satterthwaite Jay-Z's Son?

Rymir Satterthwaite's legal filings against Jay-Z have been a semi-permanent background story in the mogul's life for the last ten years. However, the case received new attention from Nicki Minaj, after she started using the filings to taunt Jay and Roc Nation in the latest crusade against her former ally.

Jay-Z has largely kept away from addressing the claims in public. However, about two weeks before the suit got dropped, his lawyers issued a statement condemning Satterthwaite's continued filings. They called it a "decades-long harassment campaign." They also stated that the "fabricated claims" have been "addressed and rejected."

Jay has been seemingly unbothered by the filings overall, as he joined wife Beyonce on the last stop of her Cowboy Carter Tour on July 26. He's been getting back into a groove as a live performer, leading some to theorize that new music (whether solo or as part of The Carters) is on the way. The night also included a Destiny's Child reunion, their first public performance since "Beychella" in 2018.

As for Satterthwaite, we will have to wait and see what happens next in his legal saga.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Jay-Z Alleged Secret Son Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Fires Back At Man Alleging He’s His Secret Son Amid New Lawsuit 4.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music Jay-Z's Alleged Son Passionately Pleads With The Rapper To Take A Paternity Test 9.6K
Harry How/Getty Images News Mother Of Jay Z's Alleged 22-Year-Old Son Speaks On Paternity Case 778
Comments 0