Man Claiming To Be Jay-Z's Son Drops Paternity Lawsuit

Rymir Satterthwaite, a man claiming Jay-Z to allegedly be his father, has dropped his lawsuit seeking to prove the legendary rapper's paternity, according to Hip-Hop-N-More. He has been claiming that Jay-Z had a relationship with his late mother, Wanda, in the early 1990s for several years. Jay has consistently denied the claims.

The reason for dismissing the lawsuit is unclear, although if it is not done with prejudice, he could be planning to refile. Satterwaite recently discussed his allegations during an interview with the Daily Mail, pleading with Jay-Z to take a paternity test. "If he is not, why can’t he prove me wrong?" he told the outlet in January. "Go to the court room and do what everyone else has to do. I can take a no. I can take being embarrassed, I been through a lot. I could take me being embarrassed, I just can’t take him not saying nothing. It is not fair. I am coming to the courts for the truth."

During the same interview, Satterthwaite also elaborated on his feelings for Jay, explaining that he doesn't harbor any ill will towards him. "I would never hate Jay-Z, I respect him for everything he did. I have been going through a whole lot for so many years because of this case. Me and my mom and my god mom we have seen the worst in people. Slandering my name saying I want Jay-Z money," he said. "I am going to fight until I am not here no more. If it takes another 10 years. Another 50. I may take this to the grave with me. But everyone can say I fought this until the end… I am not trying to do this to make anyone seem like a bad person or a bad father."

Jay-Z Nicki Minaj Beef

Rymir Satterthwaite's case ended up back in headlines, earlier this month, when Nicki Minaj referenced him on social media. She shared a picture of Jay-Z and Satterthwaite, while writing in the caption: "Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory."