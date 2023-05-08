Rymir Satterthwaite
Pop Culture
Jay-Z Has Been Avoiding Paternity Test For A Decade, Alleged Illegitimate Son Says
30-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite filed a Supreme Court motion back in February requesting to have his 10-year-long case with Hov unsealed in hopes of finally obtaining DNA confirmation.
By
Hayley Hynes
May 08, 2023
