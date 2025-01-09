Jay-Z's Alleged Son Passionately Pleads With The Rapper To Take A Paternity Test

A man claiming to be Jay-Z's alleged son has spoken out.

Jay-Z's alleged 31-year-old son, Rymir Satterthwaite, has pleaded with the rapper to take a paternity test, as he continues to claim his late mother, Wanda, told him she allegedly had a brief relationship with Jay in 1992. He spoke about his decade-long legal battle over the allegation during a recent interview with Daily Mail. In doing so, he clarified that he doesn't want money or fame, but to learn the truth.

"If he is not, why can’t he prove me wrong?" Rymir told the outlet. "Go to the court room and do what everyone else has to do. I can take a no. I can take being embarrassed, I been through a lot. I could take me being embarrassed, I just can’t take him not saying nothing. It is not fair. I am coming to the courts for the truth."

Jay-Z Attends Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

He added that he doesn't harbor any ill will towards Jay. "I would never hate Jay-Z, I respect him for everything he did. I have been going through a whole lot for so many years because of this case. Me and my mom and my god mom we have seen the worst in people. Slandering my name saying I want Jay-Z money," he said. "I am going to fight until I am not here no more. If it takes another 10 years. Another 50. I may take this to the grave with me. But everyone can say I fought this until the end… I am not trying to do this to make anyone seem like a bad person or a bad father."

