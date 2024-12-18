Jay-Z Faces Paternity Test Lawsuit As Legal Woes Continue

Jay-Z may be in more legal trouble.

Jay-Z is facing another lawsuit, this time from Rymir Satterthwaite, who alleges to be the 31-year-old "illegitimate son" of the legendary rapper. According to MailOnline, Rymir lists “Satterthwaite, his late mother Wanda, and his guardian Dr. Lillie Coley” as plaintiffs in the case. Rymir claims Jay acted fraudulently during prior paternity tests. In turn, he argues the plaintiffs' legal “rights were violated through fraudulent court actions," including "sealed records, wrongful sanctions, and obstruction of their legal proceedings.”

Before Rymir's mother's death in 2019, she alleged to have had a sexual relationship with Jay-Z back in 1992 when she was 16 and he was 22. When she initially attempted to make Jay get a paternity test, a Pennsylvania court shot the demand down, noting that her son was already over 18 years old at the time. According to state law, she would have had to establish paternity before then.

Jay-Z Accepts Global Impact Award With His Daughter At The Grammys

Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles. CA. USA; Jay-Z, left, accepts the Dr. Dre. Global Impact Award with his daughter Blue Ivy on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com. Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

The paternity drama is far from the only legal trouble Jay is facing right now. A woman recently amended a previous lawsuit she filed against Diddy to accuse Jay of also allegedly raping her at a party in 2000. She was just 13 years old at the time. Both artists have already denied the allegation.