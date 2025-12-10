For several years now, a man named Rymir Satterthwaite has alleged that he's Jay-Z's biological son. He's taken legal action against the mogul on various occasions, demanding a DNA test. “I really want to resolve this,” he said in 2024, “I want to resolve this and get this matter done, I really do. I don’t want any money, I just want the truth.”

He was suing Jay-Z until July, when he dropped the lawsuit for unknown reasons. Shortly after this, he made it clear that he's not backing down. "I have not stopped my fight, I did withdraw my case, but it's for a reason," he explained during a livestream. "I have not gotten a settlement. It is not over."

Lillie Coley, Satterthwaite's godmother and legal guardian, also sued Jay-Z earlier this year. In her suit, she alleged that the Roc Nation founder used his status to avoid DNA tests and personal responsibility. Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Coley has accused the New Jersey Attorney General of misrepresenting facts, and hurting her federal case as a result. Reportedly, she's asking for reconsideration of a prior ruling.

Jay-Z & Rymir Satterthwaite

Moreover, she alleges that fraudulent liens she's been hit with thanks to the state and Jay-Z's lawyers have driven her into bankruptcy.

Over the years, Jay-Z has continued to deny the allegations made against him by both Satterthwaite and Coley. In July, he even filed a lawsuit of his own against Satterthwaite. In it, he alleged that the 32-year-old has been harassing him for decades.