Maino responded to DJ Akademiks' comments about his podcast co-host Fabolous and now it seems we are in for a back-and-forth roast session.

DJ Akademiks is making sure that Maino and the rest of the Let's Rap About It hosts are ready for what's coming their way very soon. The hip-hop pundit and New York rapper have been throwing jabs at one another these last couple of days. Maino got his licks in most recently, but in the next 24 hours or so, Ak is going to clap back, hard.

In the clip caught by joebuddenclips, he admits that he needs some liquid courage first. "If the Hennessy is saying, 'man, roast these b*tch a*s n****s,' then I'm getting on they a*s, that's a fact."

But once that happens, he's going to be coming back with some brutal disses for Maino and company. "The only thing I'ma tell Jim Jones and them... I'm glad y'all have finally put the mic down cause y'all was wasting studio time. Okay? I'm glad y'all are in my realm... I'm the Jay-Z of this," he declares.

"I don't think y'all were collectively that good at music anyway. I don't know what y'all were in music... [but] I'm the Jay-Z, the Drake, all of that, wrapped into one."

But even though Akademiks is talking all big and bad, he then goes and tries to set some preliminary rules.

What Did Maino Say About DJ Akademiks?

He states that while he can "take a joke," he doesn't want to hear them say that "their trying to kidnap me, kill me, shoot me..." Moreover, he admits that he knows he can't see Maino in the street. However, he states that he's "Bronny James" when it comes to talking on a microphone.

"I'm LeBron, Kareem, Wilt, and Jordan wrapped up in one," Ak states.

So, while Ak prepares his comebacks, what did Maino say to prompt this? Well, his jokes were in response to Akademiks clowning Fabolous, 48, for wearing headbands and throwback clothing.

In his passionate rant, the "Hi Hater" rapper likened Ak's build to that of a "jar of relish," a "d*ke," a "wet bag of laundry," and more.

Part of the reason for Maino's fiery response is because he's sick of older rapper "taking the high road" when younger people make fun of them. "Yo, Akademiks, check this out... I know you not talking. You got the audacity to be speaking on n****s and what n****s is wearing? You talking about the proximity between what n****s is wearing and their age?" he said.

