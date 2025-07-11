Jay-Z Fires Back At Man Alleging He’s His Secret Son Amid New Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 704 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay-Z Alleged Secret Son Hip Hop News
Nov 30, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper and producer Jay-Z sits courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A man named Rymir Satterthwaite has been alleging that he's Jay-Z's illegitimate son for years, and the mogul has had enough.

For years, a man named Rymir Satterthwaite has alleged that he's Jay-Z's illegitimate son. Earlier this year, he filed a lawsuit against the music mogul. In it, he alleges that he's refused to take a paternity test and has been trying to silence him. This isn't the first time he's gone after him legally, however, and the Roc Nation founder has had enough.

In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly, he's asking a federal judge to dismiss Satterthwaite's lawsuit. “The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order,” the filing alleges.

It also calls Satterthwaite's lawsuit part of an alleged “decades-long harassment" campaign against him. The rapper alleges that he only learned about this latest lawsuit on June 3, and has asked the court for more time to prepare an official response.

Read More: DJ Vlad Confronts Tony Buzbee In Heated Exchange Over Lawsuits Against Diddy & Jay-Z

Does Jay-Z Have A Secret Son?

“[Jay-Z] will be irreparably prejudiced without additional time to evaluate and prepare his response to the complaint," his attorney stated. Allegedly, this attorney contacted Satterthwaite’s caregiver to ask for more time to respond, but was hung up on.

Satterthwaite alleges that his mother Wanda had a brief relationship with Jay-Z in the 90s. He says she's since passed away, and that he's being cared for by his grandmother as a result. Allegedly, she's faced “unrelenting efforts by [Jay-Z] and his enablers to suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it.”

Satterthwaite also alleges that Hov and his team have committed fraud on various occasions, and “exploited legal systems in multiple jurisdictions to suppress [Rymir’s] paternity claim and prevent legal accountability.” He alleges that he's suffered emotional distress, anxiety, public embarrassment, and mental health complications as a result. Jay-Z has three children with his wife Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Desiree Perez And Brings Up Jay-Z's Paternity Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Society Jay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal Dispute 5.4K
Harry How/Getty Images News Mother Of Jay Z's Alleged 22-Year-Old Son Speaks On Paternity Case 596
Jay-Z Lawsuit Tony Buzbee Trial Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee To Go To Trial As Judge Questions Attorney’s Social Media Activity 1020
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.6K
Comments 0