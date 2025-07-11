For years, a man named Rymir Satterthwaite has alleged that he's Jay-Z's illegitimate son. Earlier this year, he filed a lawsuit against the music mogul. In it, he alleges that he's refused to take a paternity test and has been trying to silence him. This isn't the first time he's gone after him legally, however, and the Roc Nation founder has had enough.

In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly, he's asking a federal judge to dismiss Satterthwaite's lawsuit. “The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order,” the filing alleges.

It also calls Satterthwaite's lawsuit part of an alleged “decades-long harassment" campaign against him. The rapper alleges that he only learned about this latest lawsuit on June 3, and has asked the court for more time to prepare an official response.

Does Jay-Z Have A Secret Son?

“[Jay-Z] will be irreparably prejudiced without additional time to evaluate and prepare his response to the complaint," his attorney stated. Allegedly, this attorney contacted Satterthwaite’s caregiver to ask for more time to respond, but was hung up on.

Satterthwaite alleges that his mother Wanda had a brief relationship with Jay-Z in the 90s. He says she's since passed away, and that he's being cared for by his grandmother as a result. Allegedly, she's faced “unrelenting efforts by [Jay-Z] and his enablers to suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it.”