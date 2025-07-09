DJ Vlad Confronts Tony Buzbee In Heated Exchange Over Lawsuits Against Diddy & Jay-Z

BY Cole Blake 303 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who will defend Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial, speaks at a news conference at the Travis County Republican Party Headquarters on Wednesday June 7, 2023. (Via OlyDrop) © Jay Janner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tony Buzbee has represented several clients with allegations of sexual assault and sexual abuse against Diddy.

DJ Vlad went off on Tony Buzbee during a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which the two discussed Diddy's recent criminal trial. Vlad accused Buzbee of representing clients with "nonsense" claims against both the Bad Boy mogul and Jay-Z.

"The defense talked to multiple people that he's representing that were suing, but they decided not to use any of them, which makes me think that there wasn't any real credible evidence that they actually did anything wrong in the situation. Therefore, there's only two people that were actually used. The only person that filed a lawsuit that was used in this case was Cassie. And, there's over 100 lawsuits. So, what does that say? The lawsuits are all nonsense," DJ Vlad argued.

Buzbee countered by explaining that Diddy's criminal case dealt with allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, none of which apply to his civil cases. In turn, he says that's why the feds didn't involve in his clients. "These cases that we've filed in New York are under a New York statute for sexual assault and sexual abuse, that's completely different from transportation for prostitution or for sexual trafficking and certainly has nothing to do with RICO," he said. "So, you just made this grand conclusion that the US Attorney talked to a few of these folks and decided they had no credibility. You are flat-out wrong in that respect." As Vlad continued to argue, Buzbee labeled him a "knucklehead.

Read More: Tony Buzbee Reveals He's Behind Shannon Sharpe's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy Trial Verdict

Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in his highly-publicized criminal trial, earlier this month. Despite beating the most serious charges, the jury still found him guilty on two counts of the lesser crime of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In turn, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. On Tuesday, Judge Arun Subramanian confirmed that Diddy will appear in court again for his sentencing hearing on October 3rd.

Read More: Diddy Goes After Tony Buzbee With Serious Allegations In An Attempt To Block The Attorney's Latest Move

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI Music Boosie Badazz Emotionally Speaks Out Following Diddy's Verdict 6.2K
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks Music Boosie Badazz Argues Diddy's Only Done "What Every Other Famous Entertainer Has Done" 2.7K
News Lose Everything 221
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation 25.5K