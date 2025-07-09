DJ Vlad went off on Tony Buzbee during a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which the two discussed Diddy's recent criminal trial. Vlad accused Buzbee of representing clients with "nonsense" claims against both the Bad Boy mogul and Jay-Z.

"The defense talked to multiple people that he's representing that were suing, but they decided not to use any of them, which makes me think that there wasn't any real credible evidence that they actually did anything wrong in the situation. Therefore, there's only two people that were actually used. The only person that filed a lawsuit that was used in this case was Cassie. And, there's over 100 lawsuits. So, what does that say? The lawsuits are all nonsense," DJ Vlad argued.

Buzbee countered by explaining that Diddy's criminal case dealt with allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, none of which apply to his civil cases. In turn, he says that's why the feds didn't involve in his clients. "These cases that we've filed in New York are under a New York statute for sexual assault and sexual abuse, that's completely different from transportation for prostitution or for sexual trafficking and certainly has nothing to do with RICO," he said. "So, you just made this grand conclusion that the US Attorney talked to a few of these folks and decided they had no credibility. You are flat-out wrong in that respect." As Vlad continued to argue, Buzbee labeled him a "knucklehead.

Diddy Trial Verdict

Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in his highly-publicized criminal trial, earlier this month. Despite beating the most serious charges, the jury still found him guilty on two counts of the lesser crime of transportation to engage in prostitution.