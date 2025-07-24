50 Cent Addresses Rumor He Helped Jay-Z’s Alleged Secret Son Amid Legal Battle

Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For years, a man named Rymir Satterthwaite has alleged that he's Jay-Z's illegitimate son, and begged him to take a paternity test.

Jay-Z has been wrapped up in a legal battle with a man named Rymir Satterthwaite for quite some time. Satterthwaite alleges that he's the Roc Nation founder's illegitimate son, and has been doing so for decades. He filed a lawsuit against him earlier this year. In the lawsuit, he accuses him of refusing to take a paternity test, trying to silence him, and more.

Satterthwaite alleges that his mother Wanda had a brief relationship with Jay-Z back in the 90s, and that this is when he was conceived. He alleges that ever since, the mogul has made "unrelenting efforts... To suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it."

Jay-Z has continued to deny Satterthwaite's allegations. This month, he also asked a federal judge to dismiss his latest lawsuit. “The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts," his attorneys wrote in the filing. "And continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order."

Jay-Z Lawsuit
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Satterthwaite withdrew the lawsuit earlier this week. For now, it remains unclear why, and whether or not he plans to refile in the future.

Amid all of this, 50 Cent took to Instagram to set the record straight about some rumors that he heard online. He shared a snippet of a video alleging that he's involved in Satterthwaite's case against Jay-Z, and “personally reached out to Rymir and offered up his powerful legal team.” According to him, this is a blatant lie, and he wants absolutely nothing to do with the legal battle.

“Yo I never met this kid and I’m not helping him with anything," he captioned the post, per Complex. "Keep my name out of this sh*t please."

