Nicki Minaj Adds Dez Bryant To Her List Of Enemies Amid Jay-Z Beef After Vicious Exchange

BY Zachary Horvath 1214 Views
nicki minaj
Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys former receiver Dez Bryant waves to the fans during the first half of a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams via Imagn Images February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj during the second half of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan via Imagn Images
Dez Bryant accidentally got on Nicki Minaj's bad side after getting mentioned in a comment by Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.

Nicki Minaj is not one to play with right now and Dez Bryant has learned that the hard way. The two got into a tense back-and-forth on X, with the femcee using an alleged assault and his father's alleged history as ammunition. This whole exchange started after Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, mentioned the former wide receiver in a comment about how he much rather negotiates contracts with players over agents.

Dez clapped back on X writing, "JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME. WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING." It just so happens that Roc Nation Sports represented Dez and they also fired a response at Jerry, too. All of this presumably got Nicki's ears perked up in the first place.

We say that because she then jumped in with a Saw-like proposition. "How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own." Overall, their conversation on X seemed quite innocent at first, especially after he replied, "I want to play a game."

Minaj replied, "All my stories will be about ROC NATION, JAYZ & THE ALLEGED RACIST DESIREE PEREZ, ROC NATION CEO. I hope you fully understand the rules. It’s your turn." This is where things took a turn for the worst as Dez Bryant did his best to calm things down. "Leave me out of it. I don’t want no problems; I’m a huge fan. I hope you're having a great day."

Nicki Minaj & Dez Bryant

But she wasn't going for any of that and took that as a threat, as reported by AllHipHop. She warned Dez while including a screenshot of a 2020 article that talked about some negative things he said about her. "This just came across my desk. I guess you’re one of the guinea pigs they’ve been using to bully ppl for them? Did you think I came over here to play tweetsies wit yo silly a*s, sir? See the problem with ppl who are always playing, is that they think everyone else is playing, too I’d mind my business if I were you. Be blessed."

After ignoring another of his attempts at deescalating things, Minaj brought up a 2012 report talking about Dez's alleged assault on his mother. This got the former Cowboy understandably hot, and he eventually had enough of her taunting.

So, he clapped back by bringing up her husband, Kenneth Petty, who's a registered sex offender. "Say b*tch I didn’t go to jail or touch my mama. I was defending myself.. I removed her nails from my skin.. folks know I was dealing with some curupt sh*t in Dallas."

He added, "I don’t get how you can even be on the internet with your husband being a sex offender.. you said we are speaking facts weird h*e.. so come on."

Nicki responded by claiming that Petty "was lied on 31 years ago" while challenging him to fight her man because of his alleged assault case. She piled on by reposting a tweet from one of her Barbz claiming Bryant's dad committed statutory rape.

Dez signed off by discrediting her fans "facts" about his dad, swore that he would beat up Kenneth Petty, and said that it's "ROC for life b*tch."

