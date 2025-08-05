Nicki Minaj defended her husband, Kenneth Petty, on social media, Monday, after Dez Bryant brought up Petty’s status as a registered sex offender. Discussing her online spat with the former NFL star on Stationhead, Minaj brought up Bryant’s 2012 domestic violence arrest.

“It’s starting to look like some of you men who didn’t have a father in the home want other people to not have a father in their home,” Minaj said, as caught by AllHipHop. “It’s starting to look like some of you men whose daddy and granddaddy is the same man, has been projecting his anger in relations to women being abused all over the internet. Because psychologically, he’s defending his father.”

Comparing her husband’s 1995 conviction to Bryant's legal troubles, she continued: “If a man can say after finding out his mama/sister was raped by his daddy/grandad, that he forgives both of them. What do you mean both of them? What did she do? So is that why you’ve been beating her? Because you are taking out what he did on your mother, who was a child, you dumb b*tch. Just like my husband was a child. You dumb b*tch.”

From there, she referenced her prior offer to have Petty fight Bryant for $10 million. “I’mma make this n***a beat you bad b*tch,” she said. “Listen, all of this has been for entertainment purposes only. These are all alleged.”

Why Are Dez Bryant & Nicki Minaj Beefing?

The feud between Dez Bryant and Nicki Minaj kicked off when Bryant called out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over the weekend. He did so after Micah Parsons requested a trade from the organization, according to CBS Sports. Minaj replied to Bryant: "How about we play a game? Every time you do a 'Jerry Jones' or 'NFL' story time, I'll do a 'story time' of my own." She then targeted Jay-Z and Roc Nation, which are business partners with the NFL.

Bryant addressed the move by posting a video in which he said: "Look Miss Nicki, leave me out of it, I don't want no problems, I'm a huge fan. I hope you're having a great day." Minaj then brought up Bryant's 2012 arrest for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after he allegedly assaulted his mother. Bryant clapped back by mentioning Kenneth Petty's status as a registered sex offender.