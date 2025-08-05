50 Cent Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Wild Feud With Dez Bryant

Recently, Nicki Minaj offered Dez Bryant $10 million to fight her husband amid one of her scathing Twitter rants.

Nicki Minaj is one femcee who refuses to be silenced, and recently, she set her sights on Dez Bryant. It all started with an issue between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons. Jones brought up his 2015 negotiations with Jay-Z, Roc Nation Sports, and the former wide receiver, accusing the mogul of ghosting him. Jones took to X to tell Jones not to talk about him, prompting Nicki to interject.

"How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own," she wrote. In response, Bryant said, "I want to play a game."

Nicki later clarified that all of her stories would involve Jay-Z, Roc Nation, or the company's CEO Desiree Perez. At that point, Bryant decided he didn't want to play anymore. "Leave me out of it. I don’t want no problems; I’m a huge fan. I hope you're having a great day," he told her.

This didn't sit right with Nicki, who proceeded to go after him in a series of scathing posts.

Nicki Minaj & Dez Bryant Beef

She brought up some less than flattering things he said about her back in 2020, and even a 2012 report about him allegedly assaulting his mother. Bryant was quick to fire back. "Say b*tch I didn’t go to jail or touch my mama. I was defending myself.. I removed her nails from my skin.. Folks know I was dealing with some curupt sh*t in Dallas," he wrote. "I don’t get how you can even be on the internet with your husband being a sex offender.. you said we are speaking facts weird h*e.. so come on."

Bryant later apologized for getting wrapped up in the feud, admitting that he wants to set a better example for his fans.

Of course, the shocking ordeal has earned big reactions from social media users and peers. This includes 50 Cent, who took to Instagram earlier today to weigh in. "😆WTF going on here," he captioned a screenshot of one of Nicki's fiery tweets, as captured by Akademiks TV. "Nikki be blacking out on these people LOL."

