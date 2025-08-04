Dez Bryant Apologizes For "Crashing Out" With Nicki Minaj Beef

Dez Bryant has apologized for feuding with Nicki Minaj on social media after trading numerous fiery posts with the rapper over the weekend. Returning to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, he admitted to "crashing out" and explained that he wants to set the "right example" going forward.

"I'm not in the sphere of people crashing out on the internet," the former NFL star began. "I don't bother people..I never do. I was just posting about my son. I let the devil win that time…I apologize to the kids who follow me because I care about setting the right example more than you know..By the way..whenever people bring up my past..I want everybody to stop and think for 5 minutes..you can make it through anything if you put your mind to it..no matter how big the battle is..no excuses."

Why Are Dez Bryant & Nicki Minaj Beefing?

The drama began with Dez Bryant calling out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after Micah Parsons requested a trade from the organization, according to CBS Sports. Minaj replied to Bryant: "How about we play a game? Every time you do a 'Jerry Jones' or 'NFL' story time, I'll do a 'story time' of my own." She then called out Jay-Z and Roc Nation, which are business partners with the NFL.

Bryant then posted a video saying: "Look Miss Nicki, leave me out of it, I don't want no problems, I'm a huge fan. I hope you're having a great day." Minaj then brought up Bryant's 2012 arrest for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after he allegedly assaulted his mother. Bryant clapped back by noting that Minaj's husband is a registered sex offender.