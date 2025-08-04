Dez Bryant Apologizes For "Crashing Out" With Nicki Minaj Beef

BY Cole Blake 186 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during warmups before an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Dez Bryant traded several insults with Nicki Minaj after weighing in on Micah Parsons' contract situation over the weekend.

Dez Bryant has apologized for feuding with Nicki Minaj on social media after trading numerous fiery posts with the rapper over the weekend. Returning to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, he admitted to "crashing out" and explained that he wants to set the "right example" going forward.

"I'm not in the sphere of people crashing out on the internet," the former NFL star began. "I don't bother people..I never do. I was just posting about my son. I let the devil win that time…I apologize to the kids who follow me because I care about setting the right example more than you know..By the way..whenever people bring up my past..I want everybody to stop and think for 5 minutes..you can make it through anything if you put your mind to it..no matter how big the battle is..no excuses."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Adds Dez Bryant To Her List Of Enemies Amid Jay-Z Beef After Vicious Exchange

Why Are Dez Bryant & Nicki Minaj Beefing?

The drama began with Dez Bryant calling out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after Micah Parsons requested a trade from the organization, according to CBS Sports. Minaj replied to Bryant: "How about we play a game? Every time you do a 'Jerry Jones' or 'NFL' story time, I'll do a 'story time' of my own." She then called out Jay-Z and Roc Nation, which are business partners with the NFL.

Bryant then posted a video saying: "Look Miss Nicki, leave me out of it, I don't want no problems, I'm a huge fan. I hope you're having a great day." Minaj then brought up Bryant's 2012 arrest for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after he allegedly assaulted his mother. Bryant clapped back by noting that Minaj's husband is a registered sex offender.

Dez Bryant is far from the only person Minaj has been feuding with on social media in recent months. She's also taken aim at the aforementioned Jay-Z and Roc Nation as well as Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, and more.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Desiree Perez And Brings Up Jay-Z's Paternity Lawsuit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
nicki minaj Music Nicki Minaj Adds Dez Bryant To Her List Of Enemies Amid Jay-Z Beef After Vicious Exchange 3.1K
Syndication: The Oklahoman Sports Dez Bryant Calls Out NFL For Pride Month Message 2.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 70.6K
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water Sports Jerry Jones Admits He Broke NFL Rules By Talking To Jay-Z About Dez Bryant 6.8K
Comments 0