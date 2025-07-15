Beyonce’s Unreleased Music Stolen In Atlanta Car Break-In

BY Caroline Fisher 117 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Beyonce Unreleased Music Stolen Music News
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos playing against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Beyonce's choreographer and dancer reported a theft from a motor vehicle near Krog Street Market.

Beyonce is in the middle of a handful of unforgettable performances at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Unfortunately, however, she and her crew recently ran into some unexpected trouble while in town. According to TMZ, her choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue called police on July 8 to report a theft from a motor vehicle near Krog Street Market.

When officers arrived to the scene, they were told that the two men had parker their rented black Jeep Wagoneer in the parking deck and went to the market for about an hour. When they got back, they saw that the trunk window was damaged, and that two of their suitcases were missing.

Police say that Grant told them the missing suitcases contained not only setlists and footage plans for Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour, but also hard drives full of her unreleased music.

Read More: Beyonce & Tina Knowles Give A Grandmother Free Concert Tickets After Viral Video

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour
NBA: Finals-Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce and Jay-Z in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atlanta police have started tracking computers and AirPods in the luggage, and claim to have found two sets of fingerprints on the vehicle. They've also issued an arrest warrant for a suspect thanks to security cameras in the area that captured the crime. Beyonce has another show in Atlanta tonight, so clearly she hasn't let the ordeal interrupt her "Cowboy Carter" tour.

She kicked off the tour in April of this year, and unsurprisingly, it has broken various records since. Last month, for example, the Houston-born performer had an impressive six-show run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

All together, the shows brought in a whopping $61 million and sold more than 275,000 tickets. This marked the most tickets ever sold and the most earnings recorded in the stadium's history. It was also the most shows by any artist at the stadium.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Appears To Target Beyonce During Bizarre Stationhead Rant

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images Crime Mariah Carey Is "So Grateful" To Police After 3 Men Arrested For Break-In: Report 1.9K
Beyonce Jay-Z View UK Estate Music News Music Beyonce & Jay-Z Take Sneaky Helicopter Trip To View Sprawling UK Estate 2.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.6K
Beyonce Addresses Car Malfunction Music News Music Beyonce Addresses Frightening Flying Car Malfunction In Light-Hearted Instagram Post 1263
Comments 0