Beyonce’s Unreleased Music Stolen In Atlanta Car Break-In

Beyonce is in the middle of a handful of unforgettable performances at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Unfortunately, however, she and her crew recently ran into some unexpected trouble while in town. According to TMZ, her choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue called police on July 8 to report a theft from a motor vehicle near Krog Street Market.

When officers arrived to the scene, they were told that the two men had parker their rented black Jeep Wagoneer in the parking deck and went to the market for about an hour. When they got back, they saw that the trunk window was damaged, and that two of their suitcases were missing.

Police say that Grant told them the missing suitcases contained not only setlists and footage plans for Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour, but also hard drives full of her unreleased music.

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce and Jay-Z in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atlanta police have started tracking computers and AirPods in the luggage, and claim to have found two sets of fingerprints on the vehicle. They've also issued an arrest warrant for a suspect thanks to security cameras in the area that captured the crime. Beyonce has another show in Atlanta tonight, so clearly she hasn't let the ordeal interrupt her "Cowboy Carter" tour.

She kicked off the tour in April of this year, and unsurprisingly, it has broken various records since. Last month, for example, the Houston-born performer had an impressive six-show run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

All together, the shows brought in a whopping $61 million and sold more than 275,000 tickets. This marked the most tickets ever sold and the most earnings recorded in the stadium's history. It was also the most shows by any artist at the stadium.