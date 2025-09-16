Suspect Arrested In Connection With Beyonce Hard Drive Theft

In July, a suitcase containing hard drives full of unreleased Beyonce music was stolen out of her choreographer's rental car in Atlanta.

In July, Beyonce brought her "Cowboy Carter" tour to Atlanta, and ran into some trouble while she was in town. Her choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue reported a theft from a motor vehicle near Krog Street Market. They claimed that while they were having lunch nearby, someone broke into their rented black Jeep Wagoneer and stole their suitcases.

Unfortunately, the suitcases were carrying some precious cargo, including some of the songstress' unreleased music. “Someone broke into my car… They stole my computers and everything,” Grant explained in the 911 call, which was released shortly after the incident. “It’s really, really important information. I work with someone who’s of a high status and I really need my computer and everything.”

Grant went on to tell the operator that he was tracking his electronics through Apple’s Find My app.

Beyonce Unreleased Music Stolen
Syndication: USA TODAY
Artist Beyonce Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the police report read. “He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists."

Now, TMZ reports that a suspect named Kelvin Evans has been arrested. Sadly, the hard drives containing the Grammy-winners unreleased music have not yet been recovered. Evans is being held at Fulton County Jail.

During an interview with Don Lemon in August, Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles discussed the robbery, making it clear that he thinks Grant is at least partially to blame. “I don’t know anything other than what I’ve heard in the news,” he said. “But I can tell you, Don, her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her because he would be in hot water!”

