Sidney “Omen” Brown, Producer For Artists Like Beyonce & Drake, Dies At 49

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance” becoming the all-time winner for the most Grammy Awards during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Sidney "Omen" Brown's mother Martha, a family member found his body in his Harlem apartment over the weekend.

Family members of producer Sidney "Omen" Brown, who worked with the likes of Beyonce and Drake, recently confirmed that he's passed away at the age of 49. His mother, Martha Brown, told TMZ that another relative found his body in his Harlem apartment over the weekend. Reportedly, he hadn't shown up for work, prompting concerned staff to contact his loved ones.

At the time of writing, details surrounding Brown's passing are unclear, but the NYC medical examiner will determine his cause and manner of death through an autopsy.

“It is with shock and deep sadness we have heard about the passing of our dear friend Omen Sidney Brown," Barowine Harlem, a wine bar he worked at, wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "Omen was part of Barawine's team for over a decade bringing his unique talent to all. There are not enough words to express our feelings. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, his friends and all who love him."

Sidney "Omen" Brown Death

Ethyl's, another bar and restaurant where Brown worked, also released a statement about his untimely passing on social media.

“Tonight! We learned of the passing of our longtime DJ, a Friend and Ethyl’s Family Member! @producedbyomen,” it begins. “We are beyond heartbroken. Omen has been a major part of what made Ethyl’s beat from the very beginning! Sidney 'Omen' Brown was not only a DJ who could get our Dance floor jumping, but he was also a Grammy Award-winning producer who worked with Beyonce, Lil’ Wayne and please take a minute to listen to the song attached, “Tell It Like It Is,” which Omen helped write and produce for Ludacris!”

In addition to Beyonce and Drake, Brown worked with artists like Lil Wayne, Fabolous, and more. He got his big break back in 2006 when he worked on Ludacris' Release Therapy track “Tell It Like It Is." The album won a Grammy for Best Rap Album the following year.

