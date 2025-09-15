Jay-Z & Beyoncé Under Fire For Dining With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner

Countless celebrities attended the REFORM Alliance Casino Night And Gala at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City this weekend. The event was hosted by Michael Rubin and Meek Mill. It even managed to raise an impressive $20 million for criminal justice reform. Unfortunately, however, the seating chart is making headlines and raising eyebrows. This is because it's been reported that Jay-Z and Beyonce sat near Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, per @abenaissance on X.

Other reports suggest that the two Grammy-winners sat alone in the middle of the event. While the truth remains unclear for now, they're receiving a great deal of backlash as photos from the gala continue to make their rounds online.

"Guess the Kamala endorsement was just to get good PR," one X user says. "All that campaigning for Kamala was clearly a front," someone else speculates. Others are coming to Beyonce and Jay-Z's defense, and arguing that where they sat at one event doesn't necessarily determine their political beliefs.

Beyonce Politics

"Beyonce wasn't dancing her a** off while being 8 months pregnant with twins to support Hillary Clinton's campaign for you h*es to be calling her MAGA," one supporter says. “'Beyoncé is maga' the same beyoncé that attended and gave a FULL SPEECH at kamala’s rally? the same beyonce that sent a cease and desist on trump for using ‘Freedom’ on his campaign? are we crazy?" another writes.

Beyonce did make an appearance at a Kamala Harris rally in her hometown of Houston last October. She took the stage alongside her fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland and delivered a short speech introducing the former Vice President.

“It’s time for America to sing a new song. Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song?” she asked at the time. “Let’s do this. Ladies and gentlemen, give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.”