Beyonce does not need to prove her status as a global superstar, but some awards validation and brand-new achievements certainly help shut the skeptics up. She recently won her first ever Emmy Award after a decade of nominations, which was for her "Beyoncé Bowl" halftime show for the 2024 NFL Christmas Day game.

Per AllHipHop, the Houston titan received the award on Tuesday (August 12) ahead of the Creative Arts Emmys in early September and the Primetime Emmy Awards later that month. The halftime concert was for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game, and it was a hometown affair celebrating Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER album. The Netflix special won the award for Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming.

Recipients of this award also included the creative team behind the show, specifically costume designers Erica Rice, Shiona Turini, and Molly Peters. Chelsea Staebell – their costume supervisor – and Timothy White – workroom head – also got their flowers.

As for the concert itself, Blue Ivy Carter, Shaboozey, and Post Malone appeared as special guests. It was Netflix's first ever livestreamed NFL halftime concert, and included over 500 performers. At its peak, the Christmas Day game drew 27 million viewers, the largest number of NFL game viewers since a 2001 showdown. Netflix reported 50 million additional streams of the show ten days after its release.

Beyonce Emmys

Beyoncé's Emmys history includes ten past nominations across about a decade, but not a single win. Until now, of course. The "Bey Bowl" is also up for Outstanding Variety Special (live) and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special at this year's awards.

If she wants to achieve EGOT status and join that class of entertainment royalty, she needs an Oscar and a Tony. Nominations already came forth in the former category, specifically for Best Original Song in 2022 for "Be Alive" from King Richard. So we'll see what the future looks like.