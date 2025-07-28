Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” Tour Smashes Major Country Music Record

This Saturday (July 26), Beyonce put on her final "Cowboy Carter" tour performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Over the weekend, Beyonce took the stage in Las Vegas for her final show of the "Cowboy Carter" tour. As expected, the multi-hyphenate brought out all the stops too. Her Destiny's Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined her for their first performance together in roughly seven years. The crowd went wild as they moved through songs like “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath.” Beyonce even enlisted their help for her Renaissance track "ENERGY," which included the viral "mute challenge."

She kicked off the "Cowboy Carter" tour in April of this year. The hitmaker went on to perform 32 times in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, East Rutherford, Hosuton, and many more. She even traveled overseas for shows in both London and Paris.

As expected, the tour boasts some impressive stats. According to Billboard, for example, it's the highest-grossing country tour in Boxscore history. Reportedly, it grossed a whopping $407.6 million and sold 1.6 million tickets.

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour
Syndication: USA TODAY
Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beyonce introduces Record of the Year during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the first time Beyonce has broken a record like this either. In 2023, her "Renaissance" tour was named the highest-grossing R&B tour of all time. It raked in a staggering $579.8 million, and was also named the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist, by a woman, and by any American solo artist. It was also her highest-grossing tour overall, coming in ahead of her "Formation" world tour.

While Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour was a massive success, that doesn't mean she and her crew didn't run into any issues along the way. During her show in Houston last month, her floating car prop malfunctioned, leaving her dangling in mid-air. In Atlanta earlier this month, someone also broke into her choreographer's rental car and stole a hard drive full of her unreleased music.

