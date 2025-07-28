Over the weekend, Beyonce took the stage in Las Vegas for her final show of the "Cowboy Carter" tour. As expected, the multi-hyphenate brought out all the stops too. Her Destiny's Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined her for their first performance together in roughly seven years. The crowd went wild as they moved through songs like “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath.” Beyonce even enlisted their help for her Renaissance track "ENERGY," which included the viral "mute challenge."

She kicked off the "Cowboy Carter" tour in April of this year. The hitmaker went on to perform 32 times in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, East Rutherford, Hosuton, and many more. She even traveled overseas for shows in both London and Paris.

As expected, the tour boasts some impressive stats. According to Billboard, for example, it's the highest-grossing country tour in Boxscore history. Reportedly, it grossed a whopping $407.6 million and sold 1.6 million tickets.

This isn't the first time Beyonce has broken a record like this either. In 2023, her "Renaissance" tour was named the highest-grossing R&B tour of all time. It raked in a staggering $579.8 million, and was also named the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist, by a woman, and by any American solo artist. It was also her highest-grossing tour overall, coming in ahead of her "Formation" world tour.