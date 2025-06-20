Beyonce & Jay-Z Take Sneaky Helicopter Trip To View Sprawling UK Estate

Beyonce and Jay-Z were recently in England for her six record-breaking "Cowboy Carter" shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Recently, Beyonce and Jay-Z took a bit of a detour while in England for the songstress' "Cowboy Carter" world tour. According to AllHipHop, they flew into Oxfordshire by helicopter to check out a 58-acre estate in the Cotswolds. Reportedly, they landed at Enstone Airfield, about 30 minutes outside of Bicester.

The secret excursion has sparked speculation that the pair is thinking about buying a countryside retreat. This is unconfirmed, but they'd be far from the first celebrities to do so in the area. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Simon Cowell, the Beckham family, and more also own property nearby.

The property tour coincided with Beyonce's six-show run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which broke multiple records.

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artists Beyonce and Jay Z during the first quarter game six of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Ken Blaze / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The multi-hyphenate raked in more than a staggering $61 million and sold over 275,000 tickets. This marks the most tickets and most earnings in the stadium's history. It was also most concerts by any performer at the stadium. These are far from the first records she's broken on tour so far, however. Her five-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, for example, is now the highest-grossing single-venue engagement for a female artist in Billboard Boxscore history.

Miley Cyrus even joined her at Paris’ Stade de France earlier this week for another historic performance. They performed their Grammy-winning song "II Most Wanted" live for the first time ever, and fans went wild. This followed rampant rumors that Cyrus would make a special appearance after she was spotted soundchecking with the Houston legend.

Beyonce has two more shows scheduled in Paris this weekend. After that, she's expected to return to the United States for performances in Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas.

