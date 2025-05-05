Beyonce Ditches Las Vegas Sphere Reference From "Cowboy Carter" Tour Visuals Amid Cease-&-Desist

BY Cole Blake 339 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Warsaw
WARSAW, POLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Beyonce will be performing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26, rather than the iconic Sphere.

Beyonce has removed the alleged reference to the Sphere in Las Vegas from her Cowboy Carter tour visuals. Fans noticed the move during her show at at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California over the weekend. She dropped the visual after Sphere Entertainment Group sent her a cease-and-desist letter.

“Beyoncé — many orders of magnitude larger than the Sphere venue — leans over, picks up the venue, and looms over it,” Kathleen McCarthy, a lawyer representing SEG CEO James Dolan, says of the visual in a statement obtained by The New York Post.

The letter continues: "It has recently come to SEG's attention that a Cowboy Carter tour interlude video contains the unauthorized use of SEG's intellectual property. SEG is sure that multiple aspects of the interlude video, including other brands, clips, and music, were duly cleared by the tour with rights permissions from the rights holders whose works were used in the video, as is common practice. SEG, however, was never asked, and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG's Sphere venue in the video is unauthorized."

Additionally, Billboard reports that Dolan tried to negotiate for Beyonce to perform at the Sphere, but a deal never came to fruition. Instead, the legendary singer will be performing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26.

Read More: Beyonce Fans Believe She's Teasing Her Next Album With "Cowboy Carter Tour" Merch

"Cowboy Carter" Tour Dates

Beyonce kicked off the Cowboy Carter tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, last month. She'll be performing two more shows there before moving on to Chicago's Soldier Field on May 15th. From there, the singer has concerts lined up across North America and Europe for the rest of the tour. The Allegiant Stadium dates are her final shows on the Cowboy Carter tour.

Beyonce made headlines at one of the SoFi Stadium shows by performing "PROTECTOR" for her daughter, Rumi, who was in attendance. Viral videos from the event showed Rumi adorably copying her mother's dance moves during the song.

Read More: Beyonce Brings Out Her Mom Tina Knowles During Tour To Celebrate Her New Book's Success

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Beyonce's Daughter Adorably Copies Her Dance Moves During "Cowboy Carter" Tour 571
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Beyoncé Reportedly Facing Cease And Desist Over Unauthorized Use Of Las Vegas Sphere During "Cowboy Carter" Tour 1.5K
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Music 50 Cent Trolls Beyonce Amid Reports Of Low Ticket Sales On The "Cowboy Carter Tour" 8.5K
Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour Teaser Music News Music Beyonce Gets The Beyhive Buzzing With Stunning New "Cowboy Carter" Tour Teaser 1005