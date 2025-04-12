Jay-Z & Beyonce Removed From Diddy Accuser’s Lawsuit

Recently, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit full of disturbing allegations, this time coming from a man named Joseph Manzaro. Manzaro accuses the mogul of sexually assaulting and humiliating him at a "freak off" party back in 2015. He alleges that he was paraded around in a penis mask in front of various celebrity onlookers. This allegedly included the likes of LeBron James, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and more.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the Roc Nation founder's attorney Alex Spiro shut down Manzaro's claims, insisting that his client wasn't even in town at the time of the alleged incident. "Mr Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident - he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event. This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our 'justice system," he told TMZ.

Jay-Z Lawsuit

Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; American rapper, entrepreneur and investor Jay Z (R) and American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Beyonce (L) watch the first quarter of game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Ken Blaze / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, the outlet reports that Manzaro has amended his complaint, removing both Jay-Z and Beyonce. The lawsuit is still the same, minus any and all mentions of the power couple. Allegedly, they were removed because Jay-Z's attorney warned Manzaro's attorney about including false accusations, and was able to prove that his client was not in Florida during the alleged incident.