Jay-Z & Beyonce Removed From Diddy Accuser’s Lawsuit

Recently, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit full of disturbing allegations, this time coming from a man named Joseph Manzaro. Manzaro accuses the mogul of sexually assaulting and humiliating him at a "freak off" party back in 2015. He alleges that he was paraded around in a penis mask in front of various celebrity onlookers. This allegedly included the likes of LeBron James, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and more.
Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the Roc Nation founder's attorney Alex Spiro shut down Manzaro's claims, insisting that his client wasn't even in town at the time of the alleged incident. "Mr Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident - he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event. This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our 'justice system," he told TMZ.
Jay-Z Lawsuit
Now, the outlet reports that Manzaro has amended his complaint, removing both Jay-Z and Beyonce. The lawsuit is still the same, minus any and all mentions of the power couple. Allegedly, they were removed because Jay-Z's attorney warned Manzaro's attorney about including false accusations, and was able to prove that his client was not in Florida during the alleged incident.
This isn't the only lawsuit the rapper was named in recently, however. In December, an anonymous woman amended her lawsuit against Diddy to include Jay-Z, accusing both men of sexual assault. They vehemently denied the allegations, and a couple of months later, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice. He went on to sue the woman as well as her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, for alleged defamation.