Jay-Z & Tony Buzbee's Lawyers Go To War In Court

BY Cole Blake 235 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jay-Z is suing Tony Buzbee for both extortion and defamation after the high-profile attorney represented an alleged rape victim.

Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee traded shots in the courtroom on Tuesday in California as the legendary rapper is proceeding with his lawsuit against the controversial attorney. He's accusing Buzbee of both extortion and defamation related to case he brought against him in which a Jane Doe alleged that he and Diddy raped her when she was just 13 years old. The anonymous woman has since withdrawn her lawsuit against Jay-Z. On Tuesday, Judge Mark Epstein ruled that he wants to hear the recording of Jay-Z’s accuser allegedly claiming Buzbee “pushed” her into roping him into the case. “I was actually thinking of asking to hear the audio,” Epstein said during the hearing. “It might be that that sheds light on things."

The ruling came as Jay-Z and Buzbee's attorney went after one another. “We have presented evidence that Mr. Buzbee and his cohorts and co-conspirators engaged in seriously amoral conduct toward Mr. Carter,” Carter’s lawyer Robert Schwartz argued. From there, he explained that the situation put Jay-Z at risk of “destroying his reputation, destroying his career. That if he wouldn’t pay something of substance, [he would be] accused of having raped a 13-year-old girl.” He continued: “I cannot imagine how much more evidence [Carter] could ever present to support his claims at this stage of the case without discovery. We have evidence of two people in a conspiracy, likely a criminal conspiracy. I’m not going to apologize for using the word ‘criminal.’”

Read More: Joe Tacopina Slams Tony Buzbee For Jay-Z & Diddy Lawsuit: “It's Despicable”

Jay-Z Lawsuit Update

As for the aforementioned audio clip, it stemmed from a conversation private investigators had with Jane Doe. Rolling Stone published a portion of the conversation, last month, in which the woman admitted of Buzbee: “He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z."

As for Tony Buzbee's defense, his team argued that he was simply doing his duty as a lawyer. “The allegations here against Carter are not inherently improbable. Carter was a known associate of Diddy’s,” attorney Samuel Moniz said. “There’s clearly a sufficient basis for an attorney to file a lawsuit.” He labeled Jay-Z's case a “classic” intimidation lawsuit. “This is a well-funded powerful figure who is trying to punish lawyers for doing what lawyers do,” Moniz further said. “Mr. Carter is obviously really mad and determined to use his resources to send a message to lawyers and plaintiffs everywhere. Any fair interpretation of this case is that this is an attack on the right to free speech and the right to free petition. This is an abusive case that deserves to be dismissed.”

Read More: Jay-Z Predicted To Proceed With Extortion Claim Against Lawyer Tony Buzbee

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Jay-Z's Attorney Shares Bombshell Audio Of Jane Doe Allegedly Admitting He Never Assaulted Her 2.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music Jay-Z's Accuser Denies Admitting He Never Assaulted Her Despite Bombshell Audio Clip 811
Tony Buzbee Jay-Z Music Jay-Z Vs. Tony Buzbee: A Breakdown Of Rape Allegations, Lawsuit & More 2.5K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Music Jay-Z's Lawyers Claim Tony Buzbee Failed To Meet Client Before Filing Suit 1347