Jay-Z & Tony Buzbee's Lawyers Go To War In Court

Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee traded shots in the courtroom on Tuesday in California as the legendary rapper is proceeding with his lawsuit against the controversial attorney. He's accusing Buzbee of both extortion and defamation related to case he brought against him in which a Jane Doe alleged that he and Diddy raped her when she was just 13 years old. The anonymous woman has since withdrawn her lawsuit against Jay-Z. On Tuesday, Judge Mark Epstein ruled that he wants to hear the recording of Jay-Z’s accuser allegedly claiming Buzbee “pushed” her into roping him into the case. “I was actually thinking of asking to hear the audio,” Epstein said during the hearing. “It might be that that sheds light on things."

The ruling came as Jay-Z and Buzbee's attorney went after one another. “We have presented evidence that Mr. Buzbee and his cohorts and co-conspirators engaged in seriously amoral conduct toward Mr. Carter,” Carter’s lawyer Robert Schwartz argued. From there, he explained that the situation put Jay-Z at risk of “destroying his reputation, destroying his career. That if he wouldn’t pay something of substance, [he would be] accused of having raped a 13-year-old girl.” He continued: “I cannot imagine how much more evidence [Carter] could ever present to support his claims at this stage of the case without discovery. We have evidence of two people in a conspiracy, likely a criminal conspiracy. I’m not going to apologize for using the word ‘criminal.’”

As for the aforementioned audio clip, it stemmed from a conversation private investigators had with Jane Doe. Rolling Stone published a portion of the conversation, last month, in which the woman admitted of Buzbee: “He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z."