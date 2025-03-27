Jay-Z Predicted To Proceed With Extortion Claim Against Lawyer Tony Buzbee

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Jay-Z ran into some legal red tape in his campaign against lawyer Tony Buzbee, but it's looking as though he will get his way.

Jay-Z's reputation took a hit at the hands of lawyer Tony Buzbee. The rapper was accused of sexually assaulting Buzbee's client alongside disgraced mogul Diddy. The case has subsequently fallen apart, however. It's gotten so muddled, in fact, that Jay-Z has decided to file an extortion claim against the lawyer. The rapper claims that he has evidence to support the fact that Buzbee filed a lawsuit knowing the allegations were false.

There was brief period where it seemed as though Jay-Z would not get the chance to proceed with this claim, however. A judge asserted that he was close to dismissing the case against Buzbee, but has now changed their tune. Rolling Stone confirmed that the same judge is leaning toward allowing Hov to move forward with the extortion allegations. The reasoning? Well, evidently, Jay-Z's team has pieced together a lot of compelling evidence. The rapper reportedly hired investigators who spoke with the accuser and claimed that Buzbee pushed her to target Hov.

Jay-Z Tony Buzbee Lawsuit

"It was more Diddy, but Buzbee brought Jay-Z, into it," the accuser was alleged to have said. The judge presiding over the case, Mark Epstein, issued a written statement clarifying his stance on Wednesday. "The court believes it can be considered for this motion," he stated. "It supports not only the defamation cause of action but also the extortion cause of action." The judge also noted that Jay has a strong case when it comes to alleged extortion. "Without a present intent to bring a lawsuit, the litigation privilege will fail," he concluded.

Hov has made it very clear that he has an issue with Tony Buzbee's practices. The typically quiet star has issued several public statements criticizing the Houston lawyer for trying to damage his reputation. "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter," Jay-Z wrote. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion." He has done everything in his power to honor this announcement.

