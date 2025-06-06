Beyonce Expertly Recovers From Major Wardrobe Malfunction During “Cowboy Carter” Tour

BY Caroline Fisher 195 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Beyonce Wardrobe Malfunction Cowboy Carter Music News
Beyonc√© accepts Best Urban Contemporary Album during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Unfortunately, Beyonce ran into some unexpected trouble during her set at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night.

Back in April, Beyonce kicked off her eagerly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" tour, which has since been a massive success. She started off with a bang, breaking records with her first five shows, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The the five-show run grossed a staggering $55.7 million, making it the highest-grossing single-venue engagement by a female artist in history, per Billboard. She also broke the record for most shows played by an artist at SoFi Stadium.

Needless to say, fans have been having a blast watching Beyonce's explosive performances, putting together their country-inspired concert fits, and more. Not everything has gone without a hitch, however. Yesterday (June 5), the hitmaker graced the stage at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Unfortunately, she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during the show, as seen in a clip shared by TMZ. Her metallic chaps fell to the floor, prompting a backup dancer to rush to her rescue. As expected, the songstress brushed the incident off effortlessly, continuing to perform as the dancer secured the chaps behind her back.

Read More: Jay-Z Reunites With His Siblings At Beyoncé's "COWBOY CARTER" Tour Stop In New Jersey

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Beyonce's wardrobe malfunction took place just a few days after her husband Jay-Z was spotted supporting her at her tour stop in New Jersey. He didn't come alone either, as a photo of him surrounded by his three siblings backstage later surfaced online.

The awkward onstage moment also happened shortly after another celebrity guest sparked controversy with the way she chose to enjoy the show. Selena Gomez attended a Beyonce performance in New Jersey late last month, the same day as Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

The multi-hyphenate clearly wasn't willing to miss either event, and took to her Instagram Story to make it known. "Still got my eye on the game," she captioned a photo of her watching the game on her phone during the concert. While some social media users saw no problem with her behavior, others thought it was disrespectful to Beyonce, who put her all into the show.

Read More: Selena Gomez Ripped By Fans For Watching Knicks Game At Beyonce Concert

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
Pop Culture Beyoncé Announces "RENAISSANCE" World Tour At Wearable Art Gala 2.4K
selena-gomez-beyonce-knicks-pacers-music-news Music Selena Gomez Ripped By Fans For Watching Knicks Game At Beyonce Concert 1.9K
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York Music Beyoncé Fans Get Into A Messy And Unnecessary Brawl After Night One Of The "Cowboy Carter" Tour 1.8K