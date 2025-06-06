Back in April, Beyonce kicked off her eagerly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" tour, which has since been a massive success. She started off with a bang, breaking records with her first five shows, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The the five-show run grossed a staggering $55.7 million, making it the highest-grossing single-venue engagement by a female artist in history, per Billboard. She also broke the record for most shows played by an artist at SoFi Stadium.

Needless to say, fans have been having a blast watching Beyonce's explosive performances, putting together their country-inspired concert fits, and more. Not everything has gone without a hitch, however. Yesterday (June 5), the hitmaker graced the stage at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Unfortunately, she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during the show, as seen in a clip shared by TMZ. Her metallic chaps fell to the floor, prompting a backup dancer to rush to her rescue. As expected, the songstress brushed the incident off effortlessly, continuing to perform as the dancer secured the chaps behind her back.

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Beyonce's wardrobe malfunction took place just a few days after her husband Jay-Z was spotted supporting her at her tour stop in New Jersey. He didn't come alone either, as a photo of him surrounded by his three siblings backstage later surfaced online.

The awkward onstage moment also happened shortly after another celebrity guest sparked controversy with the way she chose to enjoy the show. Selena Gomez attended a Beyonce performance in New Jersey late last month, the same day as Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

The multi-hyphenate clearly wasn't willing to miss either event, and took to her Instagram Story to make it known. "Still got my eye on the game," she captioned a photo of her watching the game on her phone during the concert. While some social media users saw no problem with her behavior, others thought it was disrespectful to Beyonce, who put her all into the show.