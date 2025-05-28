Selena Gomez Ripped By Fans For Watching Knicks Game At Beyonce Concert

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour stopped in New Jersey for five nights at MetLife Stadium. Many people have gone to these shows, and among them is Selena Gomez. Gomez attended the concert on May 25, which was the same day as Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Selena Gomez is a huge basketball fan, and has been photographed at many games over the years. While she did take the time to praise Beyonce for the show, she quickly followed it up with an Instagram story of her watching the Knicks-Pacers matchup on her phone. "Still got my eye on the game," she wrote.

That post received mixed reactions from the internet. One viral tweet included a screenshot of the story with a caption that simply read "booooooooooo" with several tomato emojis following it. "she's gonna get dragged, cry, and then take a social media break," another user wrote in the replies, referring to Gomez's difficult history with social media. Others were much less upset by the post. "you guys are being so weird lol like this is very unnecessary to be mad about," replied one user. "I’m not understanding the backlash.." followed another.

Selena Gomez Beyonce Show

Selena Gomez has attended many Knicks games over the years, so it makes sense that she would be keeping tabs on the team while they embark on their deepest playoff run in 25 years. They currently trail in the Eastern Conference Finals 3 games to 1. The Pacers will have a chance to return to their first NBA Finals in 25 years on Thursday evening.