Jay-Z’s Massive NBA Finals Bet Is In Jeopardy

According to an Instagram post by Roc Nation, Jay-Z has wagered a whopping $1 million on the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the Indiana Pacers in exactly five games in the NBA Finals. If they manage to defeat the Pacers in five games, the music mogul would collect a staggering $3.3 million, per Billboard. This would be a $2.3 million profit on the +230 odds.

Game 1 took place yesterday, and unfortunately, things aren't looking good for Hov. The Pacers beat the Thunder 111-110, meaning the Thunder would have to win the next four games in a row in order for Jay-Z to win his bet. Historically speaking, the odds aren't in his favor. According to Sports Illustrated, teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals win the series 70.5% of the time.

Social media users are weighing in on the bet in Roc Nation's comments section. "This is the equivalent of me betting $5 😂," one commenter jokes. "What’s a couple dollars to him," another says.

Fortunately for Jay-Z, while he made lose some serious cash in the coming days, he still has plenty to celebrate. His wife Beyonce, for example, is currently on her epic "Cowboy Carter" tour, which smashed records as soon as it kicked off in April.

The multi-hyphenate performed a series of five shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, grossing an incredibly impressive $55.7 million. She now holds the record for the highest-grossing single-venue engagement by a female artist in history. She also broke the record for most shows played by an artist at SoFi Stadium.