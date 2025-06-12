Jay-Z Loses A $1 Million Gamble After Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 329 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Z Loses 1 Million Game 3 NBA Finals Hip Hop News
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jay-Z's big money moves are about opening casinos in New York City and getting that NFL bag, so a million isn't a massive hit for him.

Jay-Z often gets hate for his sports-related moves, but rarely do they backfire on him in a direct way. That is, unless we're talking about an unsuccessful bet. According to TMZ, he put a whopping $1 million on the line and predicted the Oklahoma City Thunder would beat the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals in five games.

Unfortunately for Hov, the Pacers won game three last night (Wednesday, June 11), putting them up 2-1 against the Thunder. So we're either going to six or seven games. But fortunately for him, a million dollars isn't much in the grand scheme of his billions.

If the Roc Nation mogul had actually been successful with this bet, he would've walked away with $3.3 million. But thanks to big performances from Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and more, Jay-Z will have to make another bet if he wants a plus payout.

However, we can't blame Jay for his confidence. The 2025 NBA Finals have been very surprising so far, with game-winning shots, blowouts, killer defense, and coaching adjustments throwing fans for a loop. If it keeps up like this and we get more close games, anyone who complained about small markets or particular players' "superstar" status is in for a rude awakening.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Told "Jane" He Needed Her Friendship Days After Cassie's Lawsuit

Jay-Z NBA Finals Bet

Of course, Jay-Z has plenty of other money moves which are a greater risk, but might reap even larger rewards. For example, he recently paid a visit to the New York State Capitol to advocate for Roc Nation's gaming license efforts and their vision to open a Caesars Palace casino in Times Square.

Not only that, but the Brooklyn rapper pledged last year to donate hundreds of millions of dollars in community grants if they secure their casino plans. We'll see if this goes better than this NBA Finals bet.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z's legal battle with Tony Buzbee continues. The lawyer recently filed to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against him from the East Coast MC. This stems from the attorney's representation of a plaintiff who accused Jay of sexual assault. They dropped the controversial case, but its fallout keeps going.

Read More: “Jane” Admits She Used Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Offs To Her Advantage

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jay-Z NBA Finals Bet Sports News Music Jay-Z’s Massive NBA Finals Bet Is In Jeopardy 2.4K
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Society Jay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal Dispute 5.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership Music Jay-Z Strengthens Bid To Open Times Square Casino With A Trip To The State Capitol 3.2K