Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: Jay Z at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement at Roc Nation on August 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been working on getting a gaming license to open a casino in New York City for years.

Jay-Z recently made a surprise appearance at the New York State Capitol to meet with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. In doing so, he discussed Roc Nation's bid to secure a gaming license and open a Caesars Palace casino in Times Square. The deal would make him the second Black casino owner in U.S. history, according to XXL.

State officials will award three new gaming licenses this year and Jay-Z wants in. Last year, Roc Nation pledged to give away millions of dollars in grants for surrounding communities if their bid in successful. They proposed $250 million in grant money for Hell’s Kitchen, including a $15 million initial payment as well as 0.5% of the casino’s future performance. It remains unclear how Stewart-Cousins responded to Jay-Z's propsal.

Is Jay-Z Opening A Casino In New York?

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been working to get the opportunity to build a casino in New York City for years at this point. To do so, they're partnering with SL Green Realty Corp. and Caesars Entertainment. Back in 2023, they explained the business opportunity in an open letter. "A gaming license is going to be awarded to New York City," they began. "A bill was passed in the state legislature confirming it. The question is: which applicant will get the license? Some conflicted parties have attempted to spread misinformation, so we wanted to speak to you, New York City, directly."

They continued: "The winning licensee must always put the well-being of New Yorkers at the top of their agenda and do right by its residents. This is too important of a moment in our city’s illustrious history. Times Square, the epicenter of entertainment with a palpable energy, is unmatched. Roc Nation and our partners are here to ensure Times Square remains connected to all facets of culture. There’s no better location for a Caesars Palace entertainment destination than the Crossroads of the World."

