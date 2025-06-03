Jay-Z recently made a surprise appearance at the New York State Capitol to meet with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. In doing so, he discussed Roc Nation's bid to secure a gaming license and open a Caesars Palace casino in Times Square. The deal would make him the second Black casino owner in U.S. history, according to XXL.

State officials will award three new gaming licenses this year and Jay-Z wants in. Last year, Roc Nation pledged to give away millions of dollars in grants for surrounding communities if their bid in successful. They proposed $250 million in grant money for Hell’s Kitchen, including a $15 million initial payment as well as 0.5% of the casino’s future performance. It remains unclear how Stewart-Cousins responded to Jay-Z's propsal.

Is Jay-Z Opening A Casino In New York?

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been working to get the opportunity to build a casino in New York City for years at this point. To do so, they're partnering with SL Green Realty Corp. and Caesars Entertainment. Back in 2023, they explained the business opportunity in an open letter. "A gaming license is going to be awarded to New York City," they began. "A bill was passed in the state legislature confirming it. The question is: which applicant will get the license? Some conflicted parties have attempted to spread misinformation, so we wanted to speak to you, New York City, directly."