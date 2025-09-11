Jay-Z Defends Roc Nation's Casino Bid For New York City

Jay-Z opened up about his entertainment company Roc Nation's polarizing bid to launch a casino in Times Square, New York City, during a new interview with City & State New York. Jay, in partnership with SL Green and Caesars. is vying for one of the three available casino licenses. The bid is being reviewed by the Community Advisory Committee during a second hearing on Thursday.

“New York City is the entertainment capital of the world, so the idea of a world-class casino here makes perfect sense,” Jay said. “I’ve always looked at opportunities that can shift culture while uplifting communities, and Caesars Palace Times Square is exactly that.” He added that the new casino would be “an extension of culture, an extension of the energy and action that makes New York the city it is.”

“Our vision is to build a destination that not only attracts visitors but also gives New Yorkers a place they’re proud to enjoy. A casino here doesn’t compete with Times Square – it complements it,” he continued. “We’re creating a hub that draws even more people into the neighborhood, generating new energy, new business, and new opportunities for everyone.”

Jay-Z's Casino Plan

Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez also spoke about the plan with Billboard. In doing so, she explained that they've committed to give $250 million in community support over the next 10 years if the bid is successful.

She told the outlet: “For example, for the LGBTQ initiative, we’re providing five million dollars to Callen-Lorde. We’re just putting the money in their hands and they’ve agreed with us. We have an agreement with them in writing about what they are going to do with that money. So that’s how we’ve done it with each one of these, and the beauty is, let’s say we get the license tomorrow, the day after we’re paying. We don’t have to build out our casino or be in business in order to pay the money. It would be the quickest money to the ground for the community.”