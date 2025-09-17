Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been pushing to open a casino in Times Square for years. Now, however, it looks like their plan has been foiled for the time being. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a community advisory committee voted against moving forward with the casino bid from SL Green Realty Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, Roc Nation, and Live Nation today (September 17).

“This was a vote to protect the magic of Broadway for the one hundred thousand New Yorkers who depend on it for their livelihoods, and for the tens of millions who come from around the world to experience it. A casino can go anywhere, but Broadway only lives here. We are so filled with gratitude for the committee members and the local elected officials—State Senator Liz Krueger, Assembly Member Tony Simone, Borough President Mark Levine and Council Member Erik Bottcher—who looked at the facts, listened to the residents and stood up for this neighborhood and the theater community,” president of the Broadway League, Jason Laks, said in response to the vote.

After the vote, SL Green CEO Marc Holliday had some strong words for CAC members. “What you did here today was despicable," he told them, as captured by Nick Garber on X.

Jay-Z Casino

During an interview with City & State New York earlier this week, Jay-Z defended the casino bid. “New York City is the entertainment capital of the world," he explained. "So the idea of a world-class casino here makes perfect sense."

“I’ve always looked at opportunities that can shift culture while uplifting communities, and Caesars Palace Times Square is exactly that," he continued.