Desiree Perez Breaks Her Silence On Roc Nation’s Rejected Casino Bid

BY Caroline Fisher 521 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Desiree Perez Rejected Casino Bid Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: COO at Roc Nation Desiree Perez accepts the Executive of the Year Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)
A community advisory committee voted against moving forward with a casino bid from Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and more this week.

Yesterday (September 17), a community advisory committee voted against moving forward with a casino bid from SL Green Realty Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and Live Nation. “This was a vote to protect the magic of Broadway for the one hundred thousand New Yorkers who depend on it for their livelihoods," Broadway League president Jason Laks said of the vote. "And for the tens of millions who come from around the world to experience it."

"A casino can go anywhere," he added. "But Broadway only lives here. We are so filled with gratitude for the committee members and the local elected officials—State Senator Liz Krueger, Assembly Member Tony Simone, Borough President Mark Levine and Council Member Erik Bottcher—who looked at the facts, listened to the residents and stood up for this neighborhood and the theater community."

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez has since addressed the decision. “Thank you to Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams for standing up for NYC," she said, per Loren LoRosa. "Unfortunately, not every politician has the courage and foresight to do what’s right for their constituents.”

Read More: Jay-Z & Roc Nation's NYC Casino Bid Shot Down By Advisory Committee

Jay-Z Casino Bid

Not everyone was so collected in their response to the news, however. SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, for example, confronted CAC members on the spot to make his feelings known. “What you did here today was despicable," he told them.

Just days before the casino bid was shot down, Perez defended it during an interview with Billboard. At the time, she called it an "incredible financial opportunity."

"But then it’s also an opportunity for us when we do any business we always try to touch and impact community as much as we can," she continued. "So it felt like the right opportunity for us as New Yorkers to go ahead, turn around and say, Ok, well these are the different projects. I mean, imagine if we have access to this kind of capital and this kind of opportunity what we could do for the community."

Read More: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Under Fire For Dining With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jay-Z Casino Bid Shot Down Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z & Roc Nation's NYC Casino Bid Shot Down By Advisory Committee 1.8K
Jay Z Bid Open Casino Times Square Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Launches New Bid To Open Casino In Times Square After Years Of Effort 1480
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Jay-Z Defends Roc Nation's Casino Bid For New York City 1066
Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership Music Jay-Z Strengthens Bid To Open Times Square Casino With A Trip To The State Capitol 3.9K
Comments 1