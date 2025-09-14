Jay-Z Seeks To Strip Sexual Assault Accuser Of Anonymity In Defamation Case

The Jane Doe in this situation who dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z asked the court to uphold her anonymity.

One of the most shocking allegations stemming from the Diddy scandal was an anonymous woman's claim that he and Jay-Z sexually assaulted her at an MTV VMAs after party in 2000. The Jane Doe dropped her lawsuit against them earlier this year, and Sean Combs awaits his sentencing on a federal conviction of transportation to engage in prostitution. As for Hov, he wants payback for what he calls a defamatory campaign against him based on these unverified allegations.

According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, he and his legal filed a motion demanding for a federal court to strip her of her anonymity and impose accountability for this alleged smear campaign. The anonymous accuser already asked the court to protect her identity, with her psychiatrist warning about possible mental health destabilization that the revelation might cause.

However, Jay-Z's legal team isn't buying it, as they reportedly argued that the Jane Doe's repetition of allegations that she reportedly denied previously takes away her right to anonymity. "Their filings persist in advancing the same false and malicious narrative previously asserted in court and disseminated through global media, before dismissing those claims with prejudice and before Doe herself stated they were false," attorney W. Patton Hahn reportedly expressed in a legal filing.

Jay-Z Lawsuit
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F.
"By reasserting and amplifying these knowingly false allegations, Defendants seek to continue their conspiracy to inflict reputational, emotional, and economic harm on Mr. Carter, his children and his entire family, all while concealing Doe’s identity," the lawyer continued. "Any insinuation that Mr. Carter frightened or threatened Doe is false. Mr. Carter has neither harassed nor threatened Doe, and such an accusation is a baseless attempt to prejudice the Court, as well as potential jurors, against Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter only learned of Doe's identity after Doe voluntarily dismissed her fabricated lawsuit against Mr. Carter with prejudice."

Furthermore, Jay-Z's defamation lawsuit against the Jane Doe also includes her attorney Tony Buzbee. We will see how the judge in this case rules on both efforts. Another aspect that came under heavy scrutiny here is the accuser's alleged mental health struggles and alleged efforts of suppressive intimidation from Jay's camp. Both sides deny the allegations that place their proclamations under fire.

