Jay-Z is a busy man, but not busy enough to stop him from supporting the COWBOY CARTER tour, the latest extravaganza from his wife Beyoncé. In fact, per The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he was even able to host a mini family reunion with his siblings during her New Jersey tour stop last week.

Michelle, Andrea, and Eric Carter are arm-in-arm with Hov in the IG picture below, which was seemingly taken backstage. We have almost never seen the three siblings speak out or pop out concerning their famous brother, so this took many fans by surprise. Others celebrated this tendency, as they think it reflects how solidly they support him and refrain from any public air-outs.

Of course, throughout Jay-Z's music, he has dropped more than a few references to his siblings that kept them in the general public consciousness. Most infamously, Jay claimed in the past that he shot his older brother Eric in the shoulder once for stealing his jewelry when Jay was about 12 years old.

Other than this picture, we don't know what else the Carters got up to during this tour stop. Most likely, they just had a great time witnessing another stellar show from the Houston superstar.

Jay-Z Siblings

For those unaware, the Roc Nation boss' siblings Michelle, Andrea, and Eric are older than him. By the time their father Adnis Reeves left the family when Jay was about 11 years old, their mother Gloria Carter took it upon herself to raise them on her own.

Most of you probably know how the story goes from there on out. It's become impossible to fully trace to today, since there are so many other narratives in Jay-Z's life. His legal battle with attorney Tony Buzbee, for example, continues.

The lawyer had accused Jay-Z of sexual assault via a lawsuit that also targeted Diddy. Buzbee and his client later dropped the suit, but issues regarding defamation continue to keep him and Jay in court.