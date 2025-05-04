Jay-Z & Kris Jenner Spotted At Beyonce's Massive "COWBOY CARTER" L.A. Tour Stop

Jay-Z, left, accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with his daughter Blue Ivy on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Kris Jenner accompanied Jay-Z to see his daughter Blue Ivy perform alongside his wife Beyonce during the "COWBOY CARTER" tour.

Beyonce and Jay-Z may have both dealt with a lot of drama concerning their family this year, but they have plenty of ways to combat it. In the former's case, it's via a massive distraction thanks to her COWBOY CARTER stadium trek this summer.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, you can see Hov and a gaggle of colleagues, reportedly including Kris Jenner, make their way to their seats during one of Queen Bey's SoFi Stadium tour stops in Los Angeles. It's been a pretty rambunctious start to the Beyoncé trek so far, and we predict things will only get more exciting from here.

As for the Carters' connection to the Kardashians, their families have gotten along for many years now. Whenever one of them pops out with something big, you can usually count on the other family to support.

Of course, there have also been plenty of rumors of tension and strife between the two celebrity titans, but that's just how the gossip train rolls. From what this new footage indicates, things are going just fine.

Kanye West Jay-Z Beef

Also, we'd be remiss not to point out how these two families have an enemy in common these days, and we're obviously talking about Kanye West. Ye made various abhorrent comments about both during his recent rants.

First off, there's Kanye West's controversy with Jay-Z and Beyoncé's twins. He accused them of having a mental disability and dragged the parents in other ways as well, so rumors quickly formed regarding potential legal action. At press time, there's nothing like that on the table.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy mogul's attacks against the Kardashians include sex trafficking accusations and demands to better his coparenting relationship with his children. Kanye West dragged his ex wife Kim Kardashian on various recent occasions as well, regretting having kids with her and launching other disrespectful attacks.

After this whole controversy – and during it, if we're being real – we're sure the COWBOY CARTER tour is a nice reprieve. We'll see if Kris Jenner, Jay-Z, or Beyoncé ever address this again. For the moment, it seems like they will let silence define their response.

