Tyler Perry denied the shocking sexual assault allegations against him that came forward in a bombshell lawsuit, but this debacle won't stop him from having fun and doing as he pleases. In a clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he was spotted at a COWBOY CARTER tour stop in Paris alongside Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles on Thursday (Juneteenth).

The two don't interact or do anything in the clip below other than seem captivated by the performance. Beyoncé and the media mogul have supported each other a lot over the years, and this is far from his first Queen Bey show. Tyler Perry attended Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE trek back in 2023, and he and Jay-Z applauded a couple's engagement during that show.

Also, Beyoncé popped out for Tyler Perry Studios' launch, so it's clear both superstars have a lot of admiration for their business moves. However, the Knowles and Carter circle hasn't publicly addressed this lawsuit against Perry at press time, so don't mistake this crossover for commentary on the matter.

Elsewhere on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Europe-adjacent travels for her COWBOY CARTER shows, they recently went on a bit of a detour in the United Kingdom. It seems like they might have interest in a massive estate in the Cotswolds. That isn't confirmed, though; just some fan speculation.

Tyler Perry Lawsuit

As for the Tyler Perry lawsuit, this COWBOY CARTER treat comes as his alleged text messages to his accuser Derek Dixon leaked via his lawsuit. We still have to see just how far these allegations of sexual harassment, assault, battery, and professional retaliation go in court.

Meanwhile, other conversations around the filmmaker touch on other issues concerning the reception and perception of his art, especially among the Black community. Touré recently blasted Ari Melber for using the journalist's quote to insinuate that Black people think Perry's movies are "cringe."