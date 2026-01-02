Tyler Perry's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims Leaked Texts Prove Allegations

February 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tyler Perry backstage during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Mario Rodriguez sued Tyler Perry for $77 million and accused him of sexual assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress.

Tyler Perry's facing a massive sexual assault lawsuit from Derek Dixon earlier this year, and now he faces a second one from Mario Rodriguez. He claims that Perry sexually assaulted him, subjected him to sexual battery, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress in a $77 million lawsuit.

However, Rodriguez's claims came under scrutiny when text messages leaked of him asking for money from the entertainment mogul. In a social media message caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he explained this further.

"It takes a lot of courage to move forward and put yourself out there like the way I did," Mario Rodriguez expressed. "But Tyler Perry knows what he did. The text messages that he released the other day, they prove that Perry was sending me money after Madea. The thing that you guys got to ask yourselves is... Why? I'll give you guys more updates as soon as we get closer to the trial. The evidence that's going to come out is going to shock you guys."

Rodriguez also thanked those supporting him who have reached out. In addition, he even appreciates those who aren't on his side and have given more attention to the situation.

What Is Tyler Perry Being Accused Of?

For those unaware, Mario Rodriguez is suing Tyler Perry for allegedly making various unwanted sexual advances towards him as recently as 2019, with one specific allegation claiming that the director grabbed his genitals. Perry has denied these allegations via his colleague Alex Spiro.

As for the Madea project that Rodriguez referred to, this is his acting role as "Frat Guy #10" in 2016's Boo! A Madea Halloween. He claims that he met Perry in 2015 through his trainer at a gym in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, Tyler Perry denied the other sexual assault allegations against him from Derek Dixon, who is suing him over similar accusations of unwanted advances for $260 million. Dixon starred in the Perry-led TV series The Oval.

We will see how all of these allegations play out in court. With many alleged text message exchanges flying around the Internet, folks have a lot to debate over. Both lawsuits continue to develop and move towards a potential resolution.

