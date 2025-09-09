Tyler Perry's Sexual Assault Accuser Speaks Out About His $260 Million Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake 327 Views
Tyler Perry has already labeled Derek Dixon's lawsuit a "scam" and denied the sexual misconduct allegations.

Tyler Perry's sexual assault accuser, Derek Dixon, will open up about his allegations against the media mogul in an upcoming interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis. In a preview of the discussion, he recalls the first time the two allegedly had a sexual encounter.

"I got into bed and then I noticed that he climbed into bed with me as well and started rubbing my leg. I jumped up out of bed," he alleged. He further said of his feelings: "Unless someone has been through something where they have their control over their bodies taken away you don't really understand the kind of feelings that you get in that moment."

Dixon filed a $260 million sexual assault claim against Perry, earlier this year. He alleged that Perry made numerous unwanted sexual advances toward him and that he uses his power in the entertainment industry to harass his employees. Dixon previously starred in the billionaire's TV series, The Oval

Explaining the decision to take legal action over the incidents in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Dixon wrote: “I couldn’t just let him get away with this. Everyone deserves to go to work and do their job without their boss trying to have sex with them. My goal is to help ensure that the next generation of actors and creatives don’t have to choose between their dreams and their dignity.”

Tyler Perry Allegations

Tyler Perry quickly denied the allegations when the lawsuit became public. His attorney, Matthew Boyd, said in a statement to TMZ: "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

Dixon's interview with ABC News will be airing on Tuesday night on ABC News Live PRIME.

