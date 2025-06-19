Tyler Perry allegedly told Derek Dixon he was a "top" and wanted a “friend with benefits” relationship, according to the actor's bombshell sexual assault and harassment lawsuit. Dixon filed the lawsuit in California on June 13th. He claims the filmmaker allegedly subjected him to "sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation” for spurning his advances, according to The New York Times.

“When you have a big d**k, and you hit the G-spot just right on these bottoms, they go crazy,” the lawsuit alleges Perry told Dixon, as caught by Deadline. Dixon also claims Perry told him he wanted to be with a man who was already in another relationship. The filing continues: "Perry further told Plaintiff that he wanted a man who was in a relationship with another individual but with whom he could be emotionally involved and engage in sexual acts with — like a 'friend with benefits' relationship — because Perry did not have time to deal with the emotional aspect of a relationship, only the physical."

The lawsuit also referenced an alleged incident in 2021. Perry invited him to his house after offering him a role in The Oval and the allegedly tried to get physical. Perry allegedly asked if he "likes it rough in bed" and grabbed him by the throat. "Look how excited you just got," he remarked.

Tyler Perry Response

Tyler Perry has already denied the allegations from the lawsuit. His attorney, Matthew Boyd, said in a statement to TMZ: "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”