Tyler Perry's Alleged Lewd Remarks To Derek Dixon Revealed In Bombshell Harassment Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake 590 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa Premiere | Netflix
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa Premiere at The Paris Theatre on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)
Tyler Perry has already denied the allegations from Derek Dixon's harassment lawsuit, labeling the filing a "scam."

Tyler Perry allegedly told Derek Dixon he was a "top" and wanted a “friend with benefits” relationship, according to the actor's bombshell sexual assault and harassment lawsuit. Dixon filed the lawsuit in California on June 13th. He claims the filmmaker allegedly subjected him to "sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation” for spurning his advances, according to The New York Times.

“When you have a big d**k, and you hit the G-spot just right on these bottoms, they go crazy,” the lawsuit alleges Perry told Dixon, as caught by Deadline. Dixon also claims Perry told him he wanted to be with a man who was already in another relationship. The filing continues: "Perry further told Plaintiff that he wanted a man who was in a relationship with another individual but with whom he could be emotionally involved and engage in sexual acts with — like a 'friend with benefits' relationship — because Perry did not have time to deal with the emotional aspect of a relationship, only the physical."

The lawsuit also referenced an alleged incident in 2021. Perry invited him to his house after offering him a role in The Oval and the allegedly tried to get physical. Perry allegedly asked if he "likes it rough in bed" and grabbed him by the throat. "Look how excited you just got," he remarked.

Read More: Tyler Perry Faces Disturbing Allegations In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Tyler Perry Response

Tyler Perry has already denied the allegations from the lawsuit. His attorney, Matthew Boyd, said in a statement to TMZ: "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

50 Cent made headlines after the filing became public by coming to Perry's defense. He did so by sharing an AI-generated image of him and Perry on Instagram with the caption: "Did that b!tch just say what I think he said? Nah we ain’t jacking this sh*t gang! No Way."

Read More: 50 Cent Defends Tyler Perry After Shocking $260 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Pop Culture 50 Cent Defends Tyler Perry After Shocking $260 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit 2.6K
BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Pop Culture Tyler Perry Faces Disturbing Allegations In Sexual Assault Lawsuit 2.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.4K