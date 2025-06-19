Touré Checks Ari Melber For His Divisive Tyler Perry Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 177 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Toure Ari Melber Tyler Perry Interview Pop Culture News
February 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tyler Perry backstage during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Pool photo by AMPAS via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Journalist Touré did not appreciate Ari Melber's reference to him while speaking with Tyler Perry, and made that disdain very clear.

Touré is an incredibly accomplished journalist and hip-hop writer, but even he can't refrain from calling out his dislikes as if it was a diss. As caught by greg the menace on Twitter, he recently uploaded a scathing TikTok message to Ari Melber concerning Melber's recent interview with Tyler Perry.

For those unaware, the journalist – who used to work with Touré on MSNBC – asked Perry at one point about Black people's reception to his movies. He brought up an old Touré quote that was critical of them, and the rap commentator did not appreciate being dragged into this conversation.

"I saw your little interview with Tyler Perry where you used my quote from 15 years ago to talk about, 'Some Black people think your movies are cringe,'" Touré ranted. "That was f***ing lame. Why the f**k am I in the conversation? You need me as your authenticity prop? Why did you pull up a 15-year-old quote to ask him about some Black s**t? Did you need a Black person to be basically holding your hand while you asked him about some Black s**t?

"That's funny 'cause you say a lot of Black s**t," he continued. "Little rhymes and raps and s**t that you make all awkward? That s**t is corny as f**k. That whole shtick, the dorky white guy says '90s hip-hop lines? That's cringe as f**k. But if you've got the courage to make DMX sound cringe on MSNBC, then ask Tyler your own f***ing question and leave me out of it. If you were Black, I'd say, 'Keep my name out your mouth.' But you're not. So please refrain from referring to me in these sorts of contexts."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Tyler Perry Allegations

Of course, there are larger narratives to contend with right now, namely Tyler Perry's sexual assault and harassment allegations. But this conflict between Touré and Ari Melber also points to the difficult dynamic of non-Black commentary on Black issues and media, which don't carry the same connotation as an in-house conversation.

Touré will continue to provoke in the media in defense of his experience, and Melber will likely respond in kind. We will see if there's any resolution to this particular clash.

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Scott Gries/Getty Images Music The Notorious B.I.G.'s "What's Beef" Lyrics Used In News Segment About COVID-19 10.1K
Greg Doherty / Getty Images Politics Jeezy Talks Donald Trump, Barack Obama, & New Album With Ari Melber 4.3K
Harry How/Getty Images Pop Culture Lebron James Says "We Live In Two Americas" Following U.S. Capitol Riots 1183
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 30.9K