Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour kicked off this week with a few hiccups.

The tour experience unexpected onstage malfuncation. According to TMZ, the pop icon appeared visibly frustrated while a stage hand struggled to help fix a stuck restaint.

Midway through the show, while striding across the stage, Beyoncé paused and scanned the floor for her designated mark. A sense of confusion flickered across her face as she turned, unable to locate the spot meant to position her safely for an incoming visual stunt.

With precision instincts, she improvised. Seconds later, massive picture frames mounted on robotic arms descended in front of and behind her. A misstep could’ve resulted in a serious onstage accident. Her subtle adjustment avoided what might have been a headline-grabbing collision.

That wasn’t the night’s only misfire. In another segment, Beyoncé was set to ascend dramatically atop a glowing neon horseshoe. But the moment stalled when a wardrobe malfunction—possibly involving her glove—forced a crewmember to linger awkwardly in her spotlight, attempting a fix.

Her expression spoke volumes. Poised but visibly annoyed, she stood still as the interruption dragged on longer than expected.

Beyoncé’s Technical Difficulties

Though the show’s visual splendor and Beyoncé’s vocal command remained intact, these mishaps added tension to a night intended to solidify the Cowboy Carter era as a genre-defying spectacle. The onstage blunders arrive amid reports that ticket sales for the tour are not matching expectations.

While her core fan base remains devoted, the broader public appears hesitant to pay premium prices for this particular iteration of her artistry, which fuses country influences with Black Southern iconography and pop grandeur.

Despite the setbacks, Beyoncé is scheduled to continue her Los Angeles run before heading to Chicago, where promoters hope for stronger box office results. These early production glitches could be chalked up to first-week wrinkles—common in tours of this scale. But for an artist who built a reputation on flawless execution, the bar is unforgivingly high.

The tour’s success still hangs in the balance. As Beyoncé continues to sharpen the show and address technical flaws, the spotlight will remain as much on her crew’s precision as on her own star power.