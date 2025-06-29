Beyoncé Narrowly Avoids Fall From Floating Car At Cowboy Carter Tour In Houston

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Beyoncé secured a Grammy Award for Album of the Year with the Cowboy Carter earlier this year. Her first in the category.

Beyoncé created another unforgettable moment during her Cowboy Carter Tour stop in her hometown of Houston, Texas, on June 28. 

The 43-year-old star was mid-performance of “16 Carriages when a stage prop nearly turned disastrous. Suspended above the crowd in a red car, Beyoncé startled fans as the vehicle suddenly tilted. She slid down the seat, narrowly avoiding a dangerous fall before thousands in her hometown.

Despite the scare, Beyoncé kept singing, showing remarkable composure. Prioritizing safety, she calmly signaled for the show to pause. Crew members quickly lowered the car, allowing her to step onto the stage without incident. 

The tense moment displayed her professionalism and grace under pressure. Once safely on the ground, she briefly exited through the stage floor, only to return moments later to finish the performance.

When she reappeared, Beyoncé lightened the mood with humor and warmth. Smiling at the crowd, she said, “If I ever fall, I know y’all would catch me.” 

The heartfelt comment drew loud cheers and eased any lingering tension. Beyoncé completed “16 Carriages” onstage, turning a technical mishap into a reminder of her resilience. The show marked the first of two Houston dates following a successful run across the UK and Europe.

Beyoncé Floating Car Malfunction

Just days earlier, Beyoncé wrapped her European tour in France. After that, she attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show alongside Jay-Z and her nephew Julez Smith, where she received a new handbag from Pharrell Williams.

The Cowboy Carter Tour continues to highlight Beyoncé’s rare ability to transform every moment into part of the spectacle. Whether commanding a flawless performance or handling a sudden scare, she reinforces her standing as one of music’s most respected artists.

Her Houston homecoming showcased not only her immense talent but also the deep connection she maintains with the fans who have supported her from the beginning. The second night of the Cowboy Carter Houston concert is scheduled to happen at this time.

