Beyoncé Announces "Cowboy Carter" Art Book After Debunking Tour Rumors

Queen Bey next release in the Cowboy Carter-Era.

Beyoncé's team has paused rumors about a "Cowboy Carter" tour, but she's sharing a new art book inspired by her latest album. On Sunday, Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment unveiled the Cowboy Carter Art Book, available for preorder on the singer’s official website. The 136-page collection features exclusive, never-before-seen visuals drawn from the creative universe of Beyoncé’s eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. Priced at $74, the limited-edition book promises to be a collector’s treasure for her devoted fan base.

Queen Bey’s latest album made waves earlier this year after its surprise debut during a Super Bowl commercial, accompanied by the release of singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ’Em.” The tracks ignited a frenzy online and set the stage for an album that shattered records while reshaping conversations around Black artists and the genre’s country roots. The Cowboy Carter era showcases Beyoncé's innovation and artistry, highlighting her talent for building suspense. Fans eagerly await the halftime performance and the possibility of what’s next from this ever-evolving superstar.

Beyoncé Teases New "Cowboy Carter" Art Book With Never-Before-Seen Visuals

Beyoncé will perform during the halftime show at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Christmas Day at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston. Bey returns to the Lone Star State after joining Presidential candidate Kamala Harris last month for her campaign rally. This performance will mark the first live rendition of tracks from Cowboy Carter. The announcement sparked widespread speculation about a potential tour, but Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, was quick to dismiss the rumors. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she clarified, “Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source.”