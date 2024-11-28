Beyonce's Publicist Breaks Silence On Whether Singer Is Touring Soon

It's going to be a while.

Beyonce is definitely in her prestige era. The singer dominated the 2000s, but the 2010s and beyond have seen her release increasingly experimental and sonically rich albums. Cowboy Carter is one such example. The album sees Beyonce foray into country music, and fans and critics alike have praised her sophisticated approach. Queen Bey's live show is a huge part of her appeal as an artist, though, so the fans are eager to find out when she plans to go on tour. And her publicist finally gave an update on Nov. 27.

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyonce's longtime publicist, responded to a tweet on Wednesday evening. The social media account Pop Tingz claimed that the singer was going out on tour at the top of 2025. "[It's] set to kick off with her halftime performance at the NFL Christmas Game," the outlet claimed. Beyonce's publicist quickly shut this allegation down. "Untrue," Noel-Schure tweeted back. "Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first." This is not the first time that Yvette Noel-Schure has had to contend with rumors about a Beyonce tour.

Beyonce Will Not Be Touring At The Top Of 2025

A source told The Daily Mail that Beyonce was prepping "to unveil a series of UK stadium gigs for next summer." These dates were alleged to include five shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It has been firmly refuted by Noel-Schure's tweet, however. Beyonce may not be hitting the road at any point in the near future, but fans will get a chance to see her in action at the aforementioned Christmas Game. Beyonce confirmed she will be performing during halftime for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game. The game will air on Dec. 25 via Netflix. It will mark the first time Queen Bey plays songs from Cowboy Carter in public.

Beyonce's lack of promotion regarding the album has not hurt it in terms of accolades. Cowboy Carter has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. This sizable number brings Beyonce's total count of Grammy nominations to 99. This means she is the most recognized artist in the organization's history. Hopefully fans will get a chance to see Bey for themselves at some point in 2025.