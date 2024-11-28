Beyonce's Publicist Breaks Silence On Whether Singer Is Touring Soon

BYElias Andrews140 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVII-Halftime Show
Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's going to be a while.

Beyonce is definitely in her prestige era. The singer dominated the 2000s, but the 2010s and beyond have seen her release increasingly experimental and sonically rich albums. Cowboy Carter is one such example. The album sees Beyonce foray into country music, and fans and critics alike have praised her sophisticated approach. Queen Bey's live show is a huge part of her appeal as an artist, though, so the fans are eager to find out when she plans to go on tour. And her publicist finally gave an update on Nov. 27.

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyonce's longtime publicist, responded to a tweet on Wednesday evening. The social media account Pop Tingz claimed that the singer was going out on tour at the top of 2025. "[It's] set to kick off with her halftime performance at the NFL Christmas Game," the outlet claimed. Beyonce's publicist quickly shut this allegation down. "Untrue," Noel-Schure tweeted back. "Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first." This is not the first time that Yvette Noel-Schure has had to contend with rumors about a Beyonce tour.

Read More: Candace Owens Attacks JAY-Z & Beyonce Over Alleged Ties To Diddy

Beyonce Will Not Be Touring At The Top Of 2025

A source told The Daily Mail that Beyonce was prepping "to unveil a series of UK stadium gigs for next summer." These dates were alleged to include five shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It has been firmly refuted by Noel-Schure's tweet, however. Beyonce may not be hitting the road at any point in the near future, but fans will get a chance to see her in action at the aforementioned Christmas Game. Beyonce confirmed she will be performing during halftime for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game. The game will air on Dec. 25 via Netflix. It will mark the first time Queen Bey plays songs from Cowboy Carter in public.

Beyonce's lack of promotion regarding the album has not hurt it in terms of accolades. Cowboy Carter has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. This sizable number brings Beyonce's total count of Grammy nominations to 99. This means she is the most recognized artist in the organization's history. Hopefully fans will get a chance to see Bey for themselves at some point in 2025.

Read More: Tina Knowles Fires Back At Candace Owens For Spreading False Beyonce Rumor

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...