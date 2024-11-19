Candace Owens Attacks JAY-Z & Beyonce Over Alleged Ties To Diddy

BYCole Blake854 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
9/26/18 11:23:16 AM -- Lynchburg, VA, U.S.A -- Conservative activist Candace Owens speaks at a Liberty University convocation in the Vine Center with approximately 7,000 students in attendance. -- Photo by Jasper Colt, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: JC 137499 Candace Owens 9/26/20 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] © Jasper Colt/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Candace Owens isn't letting up on Beyonce.

Candace Owens went off on JAY-Z and Beyonce during the latest episode of her show. The rant comes after she accused Beyonce of taking money in exchange for her endorsement of Kamala Harris, a claim that's since been labeled false information on Instagram. Afterward, Tina Knowles went off on Owens for the allegation. Owens now accuses Beyonce of having a "mental breakdown" over the accusation and calling her mother for support.

In doing so, she accused Beyonce and JAY-Z of being "close" with Diddy, as the Bad Boy mogul remains behind bars while awaiting trial for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. “If you wanna start with being authentic. Maybe give us some answers about Diddy’s parties. Your husband’s been close with him," she said before concluding, "I would really caution you to see which way the wind is blowing girlfriend. Because it is not in your favor.” Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied all allegations against him.

Read More: Candace Owens Slams Beyonce For “Childish” Response To Kamala Harris Rally Rumors

Diddy Poses With JAY-Z & Beyonce In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and singers Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z attend the Sean Jean/Zac Posen CFDA after-party at Marquee, on June 7, 2004, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Bringing up Diddy wasn't the way Owens took aim at the couple. “10 years ago, Beyonce and JAY-Z telling us who to vote for, that would have mattered. But it just doesn’t anymore. Actually it’s annoying,” Owens added. “Beyoncé, listen to me girlfriend because I know you’re watching. You don’t gotta text from your mommy’s burner account on Instagram.”

Candace Owens Goes After Beyonce

Beyonce endorsed Kamala Harris during a rally in Houston, last month, alongside her Destiny's Child collaborator, Kelly Rowland. The two were among numerous celebrities to back to Vice President, including LizzoCardi BUsher, and more. She ended up losing to Donald Trump in a blowout on November 5th. Check out Candace Owens' full response to Tina Knowles and Beyonce below.

Read More: Tina Knowles Fires Back At Candace Owens For Spreading False Beyonce Rumor

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...