Candace Owens Attacks JAY-Z & Beyonce Over Alleged Ties To Diddy

Candace Owens isn't letting up on Beyonce.

Candace Owens went off on JAY-Z and Beyonce during the latest episode of her show. The rant comes after she accused Beyonce of taking money in exchange for her endorsement of Kamala Harris, a claim that's since been labeled false information on Instagram. Afterward, Tina Knowles went off on Owens for the allegation. Owens now accuses Beyonce of having a "mental breakdown" over the accusation and calling her mother for support.

In doing so, she accused Beyonce and JAY-Z of being "close" with Diddy, as the Bad Boy mogul remains behind bars while awaiting trial for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. “If you wanna start with being authentic. Maybe give us some answers about Diddy’s parties. Your husband’s been close with him," she said before concluding, "I would really caution you to see which way the wind is blowing girlfriend. Because it is not in your favor.” Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied all allegations against him.

Diddy Poses With JAY-Z & Beyonce In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and singers Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z attend the Sean Jean/Zac Posen CFDA after-party at Marquee, on June 7, 2004, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Bringing up Diddy wasn't the way Owens took aim at the couple. “10 years ago, Beyonce and JAY-Z telling us who to vote for, that would have mattered. But it just doesn’t anymore. Actually it’s annoying,” Owens added. “Beyoncé, listen to me girlfriend because I know you’re watching. You don’t gotta text from your mommy’s burner account on Instagram.”

Candace Owens Goes After Beyonce

Beyonce endorsed Kamala Harris during a rally in Houston, last month, alongside her Destiny's Child collaborator, Kelly Rowland. The two were among numerous celebrities to back to Vice President, including Lizzo, Cardi B, Usher, and more. She ended up losing to Donald Trump in a blowout on November 5th. Check out Candace Owens' full response to Tina Knowles and Beyonce below.

Candace Owens is DRAGGING Beyoncé and her mom: “Maybe give us some answers about Diddy’s parties. Your husband has been close with him—you think we are just going to pass all by that?” pic.twitter.com/VJCo8FEPGh — SNS 🇺🇸 (@Snshores) November 18, 2024