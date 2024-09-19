Tina Knowles Fires Back At Dolly Parton After Beyonce's CMAs Snub

Tina Knowles is coming to her daughter's defense.

Earlier this month, Beyonce sparked a major debate after she wasn't nominated for a single Country Music Award. Considering the success of her new album Cowboy Carter, many fans believed she'd be a shoo-in, and were outraged by the apparent snub. Dolly Parton, a superstar of the genre who appears on an interlude track on Beyonce's aforementioned LP, later fueled this outrage during an interview with Variety.

"Well, you never know. There's so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that," she told the outlet. "It was a wonderful album. She can be very, very proud of, and I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that, that was good."

Tina Knowles Says Beyonce's "Got Country Roots Too"

"I don't think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album," Parton also added. Her response didn't sit well with many, however, including Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles. She fired back on Instagram earlier today, making it clear she doesn't agree.