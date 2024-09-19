Tina Knowles Fires Back At Dolly Parton After Beyonce's CMAs Snub

Luar - Front Row &amp; Backstage - February 2024 New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Tina Knowles and Beyoncé attend the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Tina Knowles is coming to her daughter's defense.

Earlier this month, Beyonce sparked a major debate after she wasn't nominated for a single Country Music Award. Considering the success of her new album Cowboy Carter, many fans believed she'd be a shoo-in, and were outraged by the apparent snub. Dolly Parton, a superstar of the genre who appears on an interlude track on Beyonce's aforementioned LP, later fueled this outrage during an interview with Variety.

"Well, you never know. There's so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that," she told the outlet. "It was a wonderful album. She can be very, very proud of, and I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that, that was good."

Tina Knowles Says Beyonce's "Got Country Roots Too"

"I don't think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album," Parton also added. Her response didn't sit well with many, however, including Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles. She fired back on Instagram earlier today, making it clear she doesn't agree.

"Oh Ms. Dolly," she began. "We love you, but Bey did spend her WHOLE life workin' hard, since she was 9! She got country roots too. She's mastered her craft and broken records in EVERY genre. So sayin' she didn't 'spend her life' in country music dismisses all that work she put in. Bey don't need to stay in one lane to get respect- her talent and work ethic speak for themselves! She's been puttin' in the work, and nobody else gets asked to 'spend their life' in one place to be recognized! #beencountry." What do you think of Tina Knowles' response to Dolly Parton? Do you agree with her or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

